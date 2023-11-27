Determination, calm and confident in the peaceful pursuit of the integrity of our nation’s borders

Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur Sports – The Private Sector Commission of Guyana stands alongside all of Guyana against any attempt to violate the integrity of our borders, and stands with and applauds the Government of Guyana in its steadfast pursuit of a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Venezuela controversy in adherence to international law, and in accord with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.
The Private Sector Commission joins with our President and the Leader of the Opposition in emphasizing that it is imperative that each and every citizen remains calm, determined and vigilant. We express our confidence in the ability of our government to confront with competence and dedication the declared threats from the Government of Venezuela to the patrimony of our nation.
The Private Sector Commission reminds each and every Guyanese that in this time of unprecedented and unlawful threat against our nation, in unity we prevail, in division we succumb, and to take comfort in the fact that the democratic countries of the world, the United States of America, Canada, CARICOM, the Commonwealth countries, the vast majority of the countries of Europe and member countries of the Organisation of American States, including our neighbouring Brazil, are unequivocally in support of Guyana and will oppose any attempt to annex any part of our country.
Regards,
Private Sector Commission
