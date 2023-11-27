Latest update November 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Determination, calm and confident in the peaceful pursuit of the integrity of our nation’s borders

Nov 27, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur Sports – The Private Sector Commission of Guyana stands alongside all of Guyana against any attempt to violate the integrity of our borders, and stands with and applauds the Government of Guyana in its steadfast pursuit of a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Venezuela controversy in adherence to international law, and in accord with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The Private Sector Commission joins with our President and the Leader of the Opposition in emphasizing that it is imperative that each and every citizen remains calm, determined and vigilant. We express our confidence in the ability of our government to confront with competence and dedication the declared threats from the Government of Venezuela to the patrimony of our nation.

The Private Sector Commission reminds each and every Guyanese that in this time of unprecedented and unlawful threat against our nation, in unity we prevail, in division we succumb, and to take comfort in the fact that the democratic countries of the world, the United States of America, Canada, CARICOM, the Commonwealth countries, the vast majority of the countries of Europe and member countries of the Organisation of American States, including our neighbouring Brazil, are unequivocally in support of Guyana and will oppose any attempt to annex any part of our country.

Regards,
Private Sector Commission

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

COURTS will forever be in Guyana to give y’all credit.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

Nov 27, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana (National Park, Thomas Lands HQ Dojo) held its third grading for this year last Thursday and Friday (Nov 16-17) and saw...
Read More
GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS CHAMPIONSHIPS

GAICO SPONSORS THE 2023 NATIONAL OPEN CHESS...

Nov 27, 2023

LA Ballers score $1M ExxonMobil Futsal title in Linden

LA Ballers score $1M ExxonMobil Futsal title in...

Nov 27, 2023

International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the playfield against Guyana

International Friendly: Suriname U-17 levels the...

Nov 27, 2023

Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1 win over Bartica

Chase’s Academic tightens grip with 3 – 1...

Nov 27, 2023

Warning Signs: Addressing the Guyana Cricket Leadership Malaise – Part 2

Warning Signs: Addressing the Guyana Cricket...

Nov 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]