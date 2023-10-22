ExxonMobil confident that Guyana is ‘dependable’

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s Guyana Country Head, Mr. Alistair Routledge, is getting to be like his partner in the offshore consortium, Mr. John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation. Like Mr. Hess, Mr. Routledge breaks his silence and he gives up the ghost. In the instance of Mr. Routledge’s recent press engagement, the man from ExxonMobil said that his company plunges ahead with signing huge contracts with vendors because it believes, knows, is confident that Guyana is “dependable.” To elaborate, it is obvious that from ExxonMobil’s perspective, the institutions of Guyana are dependable, the process is dependable and, above all, the Government of Guyana is dependable. There is plenty in that word, so carefully articulated by Mr. Routledge.

Dependable in its literal, traditional sense is that which can be relied upon, trusted, as in the people surrounding sensitive and crucial situations being able to deliver whatever is called for, whatever the circumstances demand. It is that regardless of the difficulties or odds of doing so, certain people are dependable when even in the tightest corner. Considering what is going on in Guyana under the PPP/C Government, and under the helmsmanship of the Vice President of Oil Policy and Oil Activity, Bharat Jagdeo, Mr. Routledge’s employment of that word “dependable” is neither random nor casual nor a lapse. It is one that is loaded with meaning, most of which are not on the positive side for the hopefuls in Guyana.

Dependable, as put to use by the ExxonMobil Guyana Country Head, has a special meaning, and it is one of extraordinary significance and depth. In the context of unapproved oil projects in the pipeline and ExxonMobil committing itself to huge contracts with suppliers in advance, dependable is a substitute for GUARANTEED. That is, the approval for this project or process is guaranteed to happen. To emphasize, “dependable” is more than what is expected to occur because of the supporting circumstances, dependable is as good as things could get, with none better.

Dependable, in the mind of Alistair Routledge, is airtight, and dependable is foolproof and tamperproof. When Mr. Routledge speaks, he articulates the convictions of his bosses back in ExxonMobil High Command in Spring, Texas. The PPP/C Government is so “dependable” that the company can put its neck on a chopping block that it will approve whichever project is before it. Vice President Jagdeo is so “dependable” that there is every assurance that he will not allow anything or anyone to stand in his way and approval of ExxonMobil’s projects as they are lined up, and rushed through local review processes. Bharat Jagdeo is seen as so “dependable” to deliver in a crunch, regardless of objections and pushbacks, that it is as if ExxonMobil has one of its top executives or board director deep inside the review and approval processes followed by Guyana, whatever they may be.

The essence of what Mr. Routledge carefully outlined boils down to the worrying. It is that regardless of the noise made by citizens over concerns about exposures identified in the company’s own studies, Guyana’s processes will be dependable and come through for ExxonMobil. It is that regardless of intensifying local and international pressures about the handicaps under which Guyana operates, Jagdeo and the PPP/C Government will prove to be dependable. Whatever the project that is put before leader and government, it will be given the greenlight in the shortest time, with what appears to be pantomimes for review processes. Dependable makes rubberstamps and pawns of those having some part to do with approving projects.

Oftentimes, ExxonMobil has been accused of numerous weaknesses and troubles, but there is one vital aspect of its corporate conduct that cannot be faulted. For when hundreds of millions of US dollars are involved, ExxonMobil does not go out halfcocked, but with power, confidence, and determination. The company (and Mr. Routledge) knows which politicians it has all sewed up and in the bag. Those politicians have no choice but to be the most “dependable” that be found anywhere in the world. to be declared “dependable” by top people from ExxonMobil is the equivalent of a blessing from the Mafia. The results will be delivered, nothing can stand in the way, as everything is guaranteed.