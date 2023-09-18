Horrible water system at the CJIA

DEAR EDITOR,

Kaieteur News – Recently, I travelled from my home country through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri, and I was greeted by a very depressing situation there. I am talking about, the water coming through the taps. That water was not potable, meaning not healthy at all, there were these heavy curds of roan-coloured, rusty water flowing through the faucets.

Undoubtedly, this is caused by the oxidizing iron content in all our central water systems in Guyana. The iron content in the water makes it very unsightly when it oxidizes, it stains the porcelain and other accessories, especially in our washrooms. Further damages can be attributed to the malfunctioning of all the plumbing too.

I later learned that this was a result of the breakdown in the main supplier of water to our international airport, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI). Now my question to the airport authorities is, why did the authorities rely solely on a water supply system coming from central GWI, knowing fully well of the problem they have with water quality? Guyana’s water supply system and its quality are among one of the poorest in The Caribbean, something that the Ministry of Housing and Water has to take note of and rectify soonest.

We are talking about an international airport which is the main public relations of our country.

First impressions last forever and certainly what greets the eye at CJIA is not in the least good for the aesthetics nor for the image of our country. While the airport’s management might argue from a technical or scientific standpoint that water from the artesian basin is the best water source, one cannot run away from the fact that it also very unsafe if not treated, that is, ozonated and fluorinated, which is GWI’s greatest problem.

Raw untreated water from the aquifer from the artesian subsurface water source must be treated, this water is heavily laced with iron and as such, whenever it oxidizes, it stains the receptacles that it passes into or through. I cannot overemphasize the point that our water supply system needs a total overhaul, and this does not only a matter for the CJIA but something that has to be addressed for the entire country. The situation at the Cheddi Jagan International at Timehri, highlight’s the fact that this is another one of those essential infrastructural works that needs urgent attention, as we move forward into a progressive future.

Respectfully,

Neil Adams