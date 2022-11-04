Tribute to a farmer and family, and a son of the soil

Dear Editor,

I hereby sincerely, on behalf of my family, commensurate with the children and family of the late Krishendat Persaud known as Churchill. The loving father of the Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand, Jaya Manickchand and Anil Manickchand.

Churchill is related to us in that, his father’s sister was married to my mother’s brother (my Mamoo) and she was known to us as Hen (our Mammy). Uncle Manickchand, his father, as we know him, was a pioneer farmer in the Mahaicony Creek in the area of Governor Lite where he possessed about 700 acres of land on lease for cattle and rice. There were several other farmers who ventured forth in the Mahaicony Creek seeking a livelihood. Uncle Manickchand cleared the land for cultivation of rice and grazing of cattle. The means of transportation at that time was by river, by boats and launch. This was during the period in the 1950’s. The government at that time purchased the milk of the farmers which were brought down by milk wagons to the milk plant located at Kingston, Georgetown.

Uncle Manickchand would wake up at 3am to commence milking his cows to reach the launch at 5:30am. Several farmers followed suit. He would then return home after taking his river bath and breakfast to return to his pen to release his cows to graze and then to the rice field to plough. Some farmers had tractors and ploughs. He commenced with oxen and plough and as he developed, later purchased a tractor.

Mr. Manickchand herded his cattle by means of his horse that he loved to ride. He progressed to that state successfully where he had the means to buy his motorcar, the one I remember; a Holden Motor Car from Sanbach Parker, Water Street, Georgetown, the same commercial institution from which he purchased his plough and Ferguson tractor. Mr. Manickchand was conscious that his children must take an education so one of his children who became Dr. Manickchand had to travel from the Mahaicony Railway Station at 5:30am to Georgetown to attend secondary school, together with children of the Beni family that also nurtured the doctor.

As Uncle Manickchand advanced in age, Churchill took over the management of the estate and successfully did so in its expansion and intensive farming, but he realized that his children must attend high school, but not suffering as his brother did. So after marriage, he thought it fit that his children may find residence in Georgetown in order to attend school and pursue higher education and the children with their darling mother who nurtured them and did fulfill their ambition in becoming Attorneys-at-Law and the son, the manager of his estate. It is little known to the people of the city and elsewhere of the struggles, the pain and suffering of farmers in this land, muddy environment, slushy dams, early morning toil and frequent loss of crops.

With little aid, patience and contentment, together with energy and enthusiasm, they never gave up as they would take loans with high interest rates and take further risks in the fields in order to eke out a living. The farmers’ family become their club and their farming neighbours become companions, sometimes enemy. One famous farmer known to the country Mr. Karamath, now deceased, who was a benevolent gentleman, is well known by the Karamath school where he donated that land. Equally, Churchill was known for his generosity, his charity, his aid to other farmers, his sharing of fertilizers and other inputs for the rice lands. Churchill was also known as a fine hunter as he loved to hunt.

The suffering of farmers makes them very simple and humble and they realize that out of suffering, they find God.

The name of Manickchand will continue to be sound along Mahaicony and elsewhere as his children are committed to serve the country. May the soul of my dear friend rest in eternal peace and perpetual light. I am

Respectfully,

Jailall Kissoon