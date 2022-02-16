Caribbean Airlines refund

Latest update February 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
I was advised to email my concern. Caribbean Airlines is a major company and it surprises me to see how this company can have no regards for people -its customers during this COVID-19 pandemic. My family purchased tickets from the company in 2019 and had to postpone our vacation due to the pandemic and travel restrictions at the time. We were required to rebook our tickets before a year but the pandemic continued and so we cancelled all the tickets and requested a full refund, which Caribbean Airlines was offering customers at the time. This cancellation was done in February 2020 and up to now it has been a royal hassle to get the refund from Caribbean Airlines. The only way to contact the Airlines regarding the refund is via email and the company takes forever to reply. It is always a constant “they are processing the refund and it will take about six to nine months to process” and “we are expediting your refund” but nothing has been forthcoming. What is more is that these tickets were paid for via credit card which payments were satisfied fully by us given the undue and lengthy delay to collect the refunds. Request was made for the refund to be paid directly to us given the undue delay in issuing the refund and now Caribbean Airlines is saying they have stopped issuing cheques to customers for refunds and continues to deliberately frustrate the refund process rather than assist to make it hassle free for customers. I am aware of several other persons who are awaiting refunds for close to a year now from this particular airline. I am appealing to you to highlight this matter in your newspaper because Caribbean Airlines is being unscrupulous and unjust to customers.
Sincerely Susan
