Latest update January 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – It is touted as massive cleanup exercise of the city to be undertaken over a two-day period. How massive, one wonders?
Shamshun Mohamed
Jan 12, 2022…. $850,000 into BCB programmes for 2022 Hetmyer and wife to sponsor second edition of trust fund Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of Hilbert Foster...
Jan 12, 2022
Jan 12, 2022
Jan 12, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – There isn’t another amazingly unthinking society like Guyana in the world. A society has to be irrational... more
Kaieteur News – Politicians – including the President, the Vice President and any other Minister – should have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]