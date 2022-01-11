Licenced to teach

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – 1.0 It is difficult not to expect the Guyana Teachers Union to react most assertively to the perceived superficiality of manning the Teaching Service totally with ‘trained and licenced’ teachers, albeit from an unspecified effective date.

Logic and morality would dictate that such a policy would have to be

productively negotiated between the Ministry of Education and the Union. As a precursor however, the Union must conduct as comprehensive a survey as possible of its membership’s views of the proposed modification of a profound colonial job structure, as reproduced at the end of this submission.

2.0 Laudable as is the aspiration may be to employ better qualified teachers, it should be quite obvious (from any distance) that it will be necessary to:

a) reconstruct the current 29 Job Grade arrangements

b) the relationship of the above to the grading of schools; complemented by

c) the reduction and simultaneous expansion of the narrowest salary scales existing in any other public agency in Guyana

d) take opportunity to agree with the GTU on an effective Performance Appraisal System (which would of course include scores for respective examination results of students).

e) review related criteria for promotion.

f) increase the lowest pensionable age in the Caribbean, of 55 years to at least 60 years.

g) ensure that the text of the ‘Licence’ intended does not deny teachers their constitutional and human rights; and that it is in no way punitive.

3.0 Hopefully teachers will see the announced initiative in a positive light and as a morale and spiritual upgrade from the substantive state of demotivation in which they have too long worked – without public recognition, despite their productivity.

3.1 Arguably, they will be able to enjoy the advantage of greater mobility in the competitive world of work.

4.0 It becomes critical for the abovementioned parties, peers, parents, and other interested witnesses to pay attention to the following samples of Job Grades – established since the colonial days:

TS1 (A) Teacher Aide

(B) Acting Teacher

(C) Pupil Teacher I

(D) Pupil Teacher II

TS2 (A) Temporary Unqualified Teacher

(B) Temporary Qualified Master III

(C) Temporary Qualified Master II

(How does one reconcile being ‘Temporary’ for life, even though eligible for a pension?)

But move on to

4.1 TS3 Trained Teacher

Temporary Qualified Master

Assistant Lecturer II&I – GTI/NATI

Instructor I – GITC, CSHE, LTI

Apart from the distinction to be explained between ‘Trained’ and ‘Qualified’, there is need to ascertain whether Lecturer/Instructor will also be licenced.

4.2 Then alone at TS4 is the single position of Non-Graduate Senior Assistant Master.

Here again the terminology ‘Non-Graduate’ needs to be explained, particularly since ‘Non-Graduates’ also occupy Grade TS5 as:

• Head of Department

• Non-Graduate Senior Master

• Non-Graduate Head, Grade D Nursery

The construct appears even more convoluted when an Untrained Graduate Master can be appointed at TS6.

But enough of explanations, for these differentiations exist right through to TS19 after which there is the SPECIAL grade for:

PRINCIPAL – CPCE, GTI, NATI, LTI

5.0 But importantly, it is also necessary for the attentive reader to be acquainted with the following Grades of Schools:

• NURSERY – Grades D, C, B, A

• Others are then graded: A, B, C, D, E

Just to add to the confusion note, for example, the following comparator positions in the same TS14 scale:

• Graduate Deputy Head – Grade D

• Graduate Head – Grade B Nursery

6.0 It might well take some teamwork to design the appropriate range of ‘Licences’, for it would hardly be logical to licence only the forthcoming recruits.

7.0 But as if the foregoing is not confusing enough, kindly note the long established irrationalities in the salary structure as seen in the year 2020 budget (before the 7% increase) – which of course had no effect on the comparabilities.

Grade Minimum Maximum

TS5 (B) $156,685 $169,341

TS5 (B1) $153,886 $166,540

TS8 (A) $175,995 $193,169

TS8 (B) $178,147 $191,027

It is clear that someone will have to earn a licence to make these and related corrections.

8.0 But again all the above discussion points to the prior clarification as to which and when the current grades of ‘Temporary’ and Acting appointees will become eligible to be licenced.

E.B. John

Human Resources Management Executive