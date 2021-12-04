PL’s response to concerned Trade Unionist

Latest update December 4th, 2021 12:58 AM
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – In response to a letter published in your newspaper on Friday, December 3, 2021, under the caption “GPL Management tells Union that ‘expired’ Board is yet to sanction increases for Staff,” the Guyana Power & Light Inc. (GPL) wishes to unequivocally inform readers that its singular correspondence to the Union dated November 25, 2021, on the matter of salary increases, respectfully referred to Management’s request for guidance from ‘GPL’s Board of Directors’ and NOT the ‘expired Board of Directors,’ as incorrectly stated in the letter penned by the Concerned Trade Unionist.
GPL’s Management remains cognizant of the expectations of its valued staff and is committed to realistically meeting those expectations.
Respectfully,
Public Relations Unit
Guyana Power and Light Inc.
