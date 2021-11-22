Latest update November 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Silence is golden, it reigns supreme

Nov 22, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
In a distant, dusty place, the quiet of the night was shattered by a sound, then more sounds. Then nothing. Not then, not now.
What is happening in places faraway and near that men and women tremble for fear of speaking? Where faces are a study in public blandness, but privately one of wretched anguish? In this tale of two countries-where the spaces are so vast, with one overflowing with gleefulness, with the next wrenched with every kind of grave misgiving, with many thoughts of untold horrors-why is this so? What could be the problem, the source of it, or them, if many more than one?
Sweet comforting reassurances cascade: everything is alright, there is no need to worry, to be doubtful. Look at all that is happening, with a flourish, and in the swiftest surest rush. All are included, none will be left out. Let there be trust, understanding, acceptance. There is, and it overwhelms everything else. Well, almost everything, but not everyone. There are those who are troubled in the spirit and agitated to their souls. In too many, there is still that gnawing something that we must not forget, that will not make us forget. Remember that solitary sound that pierced the still of the night apart?
Well, it is not going away. It is going somewhere in the ether of blankness where some desire it to take up eternal residence. Except that it won’t. It nags and gnaws stirs and troubles. Oh, but only those who care about these things, have the honesty to look at God in the eye and say: what is going on here? Why is this so, Master? Now it takes a lot of courage to do something like that, but some actually do. I do. It may sound strange, but I urge others to try it sometime, it is catharsis for the soul, it flushes the intellect with truth, rinses the conscience towards wisdom. The results are hearty and worth more than a lot of money. It is called simple decency and human dignity, those silly little things that don’t matter anymore in this great society called Guyana. In sum, that troublesome thorn in the flesh that plague some special few. They put a name on it: integrity.
Do we still have that around here anymore? There is the Office of the President. It makes one wonder…. The same tearing and invading and tingling searching covers the whole body: the Guyana Police Force, the Director of Public Prosecutions’ Office, the Integrity Commission (bless the name and stone the crows), the independent media? What about integrity and honour in civil society? So why are our individual and collective consciences not screaming in tortured agony?
That sound in the now rapidly fading night will not let go, but shake like a wet, ragged dog. Misery results. Remember that sound? It reaches with a ghostly finger and touches us. For the true democracy minded in Guyana a chill bringing shivering is left in its wake. The red dawn comes. The echoes recede, save for one tiny sliver of sound. It is of a new widow. The first sound, the one that rent the night apart was that of a man dying, then dead. Gone just like that, in a flash. Now there are only the sounds of silence reigning supremely. It’s a lovely, truly unholy democracy, isn’t it? By the way, that single nocturnal rupture and rapture, was the sound of a gun firing. And the place goes by the Moors of Dartmouth. Breathe, Guyana, breathe. And then think. Oh, just in case some Guyanese are interested, the man had a name when he was alive. It was Orin Boston. And the place goes by the Moors of Dartmouth.
Sincerely,
GHK Lall

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2021 SA 10k… Nicholas strikes Gold in debut, Tyrell wins female division

2021 SA 10k… Nicholas strikes Gold in debut, Tyrell wins female...

Nov 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – The 2021 South America 10k Road Race got off yesterday at 15:30hrs as scheduled from GTT Earth Station, and after 33 minutes and 27 seconds, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Private...
Read More
Rockaway Legends assists families on the ECD

Rockaway Legends assists families on the ECD

Nov 22, 2021

Coach Dias says players have worked hard in a short time – Squash players going to PanAm for experience & exposure

Coach Dias says players have worked hard in a...

Nov 22, 2021

SA 10k runs off today

SA 10k runs off today

Nov 21, 2021

President Bissoondyal Singh meets with East Coast Clubs from Ogle to Abary

President Bissoondyal Singh meets with East Coast...

Nov 21, 2021

‘Credible performances expected at PanAm’- Coach Mahaica

‘Credible performances expected at PanAm’-...

Nov 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • JONESTOWN

    Kaieteur News – The 18th November, 1978 is a date no Guyanese should forget. The greatest mass murder-suicide in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]