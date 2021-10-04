Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Change in location of concern

Oct 04, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
In a previous roll out schedule for the 25k one off grant and 2022 pension book distribution, it was stated that the location for North Cummingsburg would have been the post office located at Lamaha and Carmichael Streets. Now in a subsequent publication of Sunday, October 3 newspapers, it is now stated the distribution location for this ward is Parade Ground.
I find this confusing and concerning for security reasons in the prevailing circumstances.  Was this change in location and possible ensuing ramifications carefully thought through?
Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner; Clavecia Spencer wins female contest

Jamual John cops senior top spot; Aaron Newton is junior winner;...

Oct 04, 2021

…Wilbert Benjamin Memorial Cycle Road Race Kaieteur News – Jamual John, just back from competing on the USA circuit made an immediate impact showing that his fitness level is superior to...
Read More
DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

DeSinco Trading supports GFF/EBFA ATC Programme

Oct 04, 2021

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division clubs, youth cricketers to be launched

BCB $2M Patron Fund to assist First Division...

Oct 04, 2021

It is important to understand the importance of trust – Sports Minister Ramson

It is important to understand the importance of...

Oct 03, 2021

PM Mark Phillips opens inaugural Sports Conference

PM Mark Phillips opens inaugural Sports

Oct 03, 2021

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports Conference today

Sports Ministry to host inaugural Sports...

Oct 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]