Change in location of concern

Latest update October 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
In a previous roll out schedule for the 25k one off grant and 2022 pension book distribution, it was stated that the location for North Cummingsburg would have been the post office located at Lamaha and Carmichael Streets. Now in a subsequent publication of Sunday, October 3 newspapers, it is now stated the distribution location for this ward is Parade Ground.
I find this confusing and concerning for security reasons in the prevailing circumstances. Was this change in location and possible ensuing ramifications carefully thought through?
Shamshun Mohamed
Oct 04, 2021…Wilbert Benjamin Memorial Cycle Road Race Kaieteur News – Jamual John, just back from competing on the USA circuit made an immediate impact showing that his fitness level is superior to...
Oct 04, 2021
Oct 04, 2021
Oct 03, 2021
Oct 03, 2021
Oct 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Traffic Chief (TC) in May, this year, issued the advice to traffic ranks not to stop vehicles at... more
The PNC attempt at electoral banditry never ceased after 1985. Except for in 2006 when it was comprehensively whipped at... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The announcement by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, that his government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]