If we can afford to give pensioners an increase then we should do so

DEAR EDITOR,

I know that COVID-19 and the flooding has temporarily curtailed Guyana’s economic progress even though our economy is projected to grow by 16% this year. But, shouldn’t we be looking to increase old age pension that will benefit thousands of elderly people?

If Government finances is in good order, as is likely to be since oil prices is now nearly US$70 per barrel (meaning more money for Guyana and Guyanese), we could give pensioners a top up which I do not think will damage the Guyana economy but increase consumption spending. Do the math. If we can afford to give pensioners an increase then we should do so.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori