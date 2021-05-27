Latest update May 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President Ali is insensitive and tone deaf

May 27, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

The President recently posted a picture of himself and Bharrat Jagdeo midnight fishing on the Boaeraserie Creek.
Several thoughts passed through my mind. The first was, clearly in Guyana it is a case of ‘do as I say and not as I do’ with this Government. They set no example. There are COVID-19 regulations which are in place that Guyanese are required to obey, or else they are subject to arrest and a fine. Midnight fishing on the Boaeraserie breaches a number of these regulations, including the ones relating to a curfew, the ones relating to activities at creeks and beaches, and the ones requiring wearing a mask in public.
Before those who say that I am nitpicking rush to their defence to say the President and Vice President have hard jobs and should be able to relax…yes they do, but do it privately. To publish such a photograph is tone deaf and insensitive.
The ordinary working class Guyanese man and woman who labour day in and day out to build this country want to relax as well. But we can’t. We have to worry about how our children will eat given the rising cost of basic food items, we have to worry about how we will keep a roof over our family’s head and we have to worry about the rising cost of gas and transportation. We have to worry about all of this while given no increase in salaries.
So forgive me if I don’t smash the like button on this one; a photograph of two men who are living high off of taxpayers’ monies to fund their lavish lifestyles while the ordinary Guyanese people are battling the scourge of COVID and are on the verge of starvation.

Sincerely,
Joy Adisa

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

A Guyanese hero, Melinda Janki

 

Sports

Enticing final round matches loom for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ as spot in next round on the line

Enticing final round matches loom for the ‘Golden Jaguars’ as...

May 27, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers… By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Sandwiched between the top two nations and the bottom two as of now, Guyana’s campaign for a spot in the next...
Read More
Thomas, Henry triumph in male 10k; Sheama and Shaquka Tyrell shine in female events

Thomas, Henry triumph in male 10k; Sheama and...

May 27, 2021

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Finals postponed to Saturday due to rain

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Finals...

May 27, 2021

Seaton Swims two PBs in Puerto Rico Olympic qualifiers

Seaton Swims two PBs in Puerto Rico Olympic...

May 27, 2021

GOA encourages athletes to get vaccinated

GOA encourages athletes to get vaccinated

May 27, 2021

Franchises opt for youth and experience in CWI Professional Cricketers Draft 2021-2022

Franchises opt for youth and experience in CWI...

May 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A bowl full of hyperbole

    Kaieteur News –  I was unable to register for the Diaspora conference which was hosted by the Government of Guyana.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]