Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Petty Crimes on the rise?

May 14, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

While we have a surge in COVID cases, it seems as though petty crimes are on the rise as well! Within the past four days, I have heard of at least three persons who were robbed by regular young men. One of these incidents happened across from my home! I am not sure of the police’s response to such crimes but given my family’s experience with the regular junkies I am doubtful that something will be done! I believe it is now unsafe to sit in your own yard!! To be blunt and to save society, it is my opinion that we need to crack down on those that push illegal substances throughout the town of New Amsterdam. It is also my belief that more interventions in the town is needed for those unemployed so they can learn an honest and decent living.

Sincerely,
Tanya Niamatali

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Golden Jaguars to face Guatemala on July 3 from 21:30hrs

Golden Jaguars to face Guatemala on July 3 from 21:30hrs

May 14, 2021

Concacaf announces schedule for 2021 Gold Cup… Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – Concacaf has announced the full schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup, the region’s flagship men’s national team...
Read More
McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate GSSF/P&P Insurance Brokers ‘Rust Off’ Pistol shoot

McKinnon, Dharry and Qualander dominate...

May 14, 2021

Coach Ince remembers mentorMalcolm Willstrop

Coach Ince remembers mentorMalcolm Willstrop

May 13, 2021

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana’

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising...

May 13, 2021

Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC Chairman

Bheemraj Ramkelawan returned as Enmore CCC...

May 13, 2021

Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this weekend’s Independence three-stage race

Minister Ramson hands over cheque to GCF for this...

May 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]