Petty Crimes on the rise?

DEAR EDITOR,

While we have a surge in COVID cases, it seems as though petty crimes are on the rise as well! Within the past four days, I have heard of at least three persons who were robbed by regular young men. One of these incidents happened across from my home! I am not sure of the police’s response to such crimes but given my family’s experience with the regular junkies I am doubtful that something will be done! I believe it is now unsafe to sit in your own yard!! To be blunt and to save society, it is my opinion that we need to crack down on those that push illegal substances throughout the town of New Amsterdam. It is also my belief that more interventions in the town is needed for those unemployed so they can learn an honest and decent living.

Sincerely,

Tanya Niamatali