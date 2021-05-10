Companies engaging in shadow operations gravitate towards countries like Guyana

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
While the nation seems to be consumed by which individual is more racist than the other is, or the never-ending bitterness of slavery, or indentured labour; people from the outside are re-emphasising a global narrative, that we non-whites are no match for a lot of these predatory foreign businesses or even have the confidence in taking them on. Rather, we seem more comfortable posing comfortably in leather chairs for a picture for the print media, another pose for ribbon cutting events, yet more poses for contract signing. Guyana is being eaten up from within and can’t beat certain predator foreign entities at their game or go toe-to-toe with them. Who in government will see exactly what is happening with this company, Superior Concrete Inc., doing business on Guyanese soil without the necessary permission, as reported by KN on May 8, “Foreign controlled companies sets up concrete factory with no permission…” Companies engaging in operations in the shadows keep gravitating to countries, like Guyana, that historically have allowed covert business operations to occur. They know our weaknesses. They truly see local bureaucrats as totally out of their depth on an international playing field that depends a lot on an enormous amount of daytime and sacrificed nighttime hours paying attention to details including which foreign company is doing what and not playing by acceptable rules. Add Guyana being on the hook to pay the oil companies bills before any arbitration, or unable to renegotiate the contract without Exxon’s consent – A contract, which was done in bad faith.
Yours truly,
Chi Kansi
