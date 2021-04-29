Freddie should do an article on the non-payment of rates and taxes

Dear Editor,

Freddie Kissoon did an excellent article on Jan 31, 2021 on “What the Mayor and his Deputy told me makes Guyana an unfit nation.” I see on the news that the Mayor is criticising the present government in not giving him/Council substantial funds for the Council to function. I would be happy to see Freddie Kissoon do a reminder article to illustrate to the people the facts where more than 50% of thousands of buildings that have gone up in Georgetown during the past years do NOT pay rates and taxes.

Yours truly,

Kissoon Persaud

Harmon’s statement on petition decision is sinister in its implications

Dear Editor,

The statement of the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, to supporters following the ruling of Chief Justice on Elections Petition No. 88 is replete with double-speak, sinister in its implications and a subtle call for violent reprisals in its intent.

Assailed by the economic downturn that made thousands jobless and caused great business loss, citizens of every community are in survival mode, not receptive of inflammatory rhetoric that would negatively impact all the support systems the current government is rolling out to improve extant living conditions and to enhance the potential of achieving upward mobility for themselves and offspring.

However, there would always be misguided persons who are content to wallow in their impoverished state in order to empower and enrich their corrupt leaders.

The rabble that strove to create mayhem in the streets in Georgetown after the court handed down its decision were obviously amassed in preparation and expectation of the judgment that was delivered, which in the eyes of any intelligent person was in accordance with Constitutional imperatives. But the rambunctious elements that rampaged in the city after the judge’s ruling were influenced and manipulated by their uncaring, destructive, lawless leaders in efforts to create a breach of the peace and provoke the police into retaliatory action to precipitate a tsunami of violence in the nation, without caring about their health in this deadly pandemic. Their intent and objective is the PNC brand of politics of violent aggression that is meant to bring the PPP/C President and Government to their knees and jeopardise the development/empowerment/enrichment programmes President Irfaan Ali and his government is rolling out countrywide. And race-baiting is always their preferred strategy.

Harmon’s message, with its covert innuendoes and threats, is not so subtle, as can be deduced from his obvious call to arms. It only takes one person to light a match, or to fire a bullet. Burnham said to the effect that only those who own the dogs can call off the dogs. So will PNC, for once, put the nation first and call off their “dogs of war?”

Yours truthfully,

Erin Northe