Rejected Gecom Chair nominees should get an apology

Dear Editor,

Over 18 prominent individuals were on three or four lists of nominees submitted by then Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, for one to be selected as Chair by then President, David Granger, after Dr. Steve Surujbally resigned sometime around 2017. It was a very broad spectrum of nominees after wide consultation with the public. All of them were rebuffed by Granger as not being “fit and proper” for the job. They should, at a minimum, get some kind of recognition for agreeing to serve the country only to be rebuffed as unqualified for the post.

The Constitution states that the Chair should be someone with a judicial background or anyone who the President considers as “fit and proper.” The Constitution also specifies that the President must select someone from a list (or lists) of six nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader.

The Constitution was violated – Granger rejected all of Jagdeo’s nominees (three lists of six) as not fit and proper for the post. They were held in disrepute by the then President ostensibly because they were not judges or lawyers. Major Joe Singh, who previously served as Gecom Chair, was also rendered as not being fit and proper for the post.

Granger insisted on a judge or lawyer being selected as Chair. None of the previous Gecom chairs, since the restoration of democracy in 1992, was a judge or a lawyer. Granger did not want any judge, but one he preferred –we all know what happened from March thru July 2019. He nominated and selected his own Chair of Gecom, James Patterson, in violation of the Constitution. The High Court and the Appeal Court agreed with the President that he could make his own appointment. Justice, Rishi Persaud, dissented. The CCJ overturned the (2-1) majority ruling ordering the President to follow the Constitution.

It took Granger weeks to address the CCJ’s ruling. Patterson held on to the post for a week instead of resigning right away on June 19, 2019 after the ruling was made. Jagdeo presented additional names to Granger beyond the 18 previously submitted. Finally, he and the President agreed upon Retired Justice, Claudette Singh, as the new Chair.

Going by the CCJ’s ruling, all the persons nominated by Jagdeo for the position of Gecom Chair were all fit and proper for the position. Their rejection is a blot on their character. Some are very eminent and distinguished professionals without any political baggage – like Lawrence Latchmansingh, Ramesh Dookhoo, Christopher Ram, Rhyaan Shah, James Rose, Gerry Gouveia, Joseph Singh, Annette Arjoon-Martins, Justice BS Roy, Kashir Khan, Justice Krishnadatt Persaud, Justice William Ramlall, Nadia Sagar, among others. They are owed some kind of formal apology and or recognition for their invaluable contribution to and agreeing to serve the nation. These individuals volunteered to serve as Gecom Chair. They wished nothing but the best for the nation. In fact, some of them are now serving in state appointments. Others should also be approached in recognition of their competence and professionalism.

President, Irfaan Ali, should send each one of the rejected nominees for Gecom chair a letter or certificate thanking them for agreeing to serve the country. Alternatively, or in addition, their names should be recognised in Parliament via a motion acknowledging their acceptance as nominees as Gecom chair.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram