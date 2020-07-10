Difficulty lies in the lunacy of senior and some junior members of the incumbent

Dear editor

Following the welcomed Caribbean Court of Justice’s decision on the 8th of July, 2020, it is now for GECOM and essentially it’s Chairwoman to act swiftly in concluding the exhaustingly lengthy elections process, which has prolonged for in excess of four months, causing grave distress to our nation, in accordance with the recount results. This being an obvious fact, it appears that there is no urgency in bringing this process to finality, which quite frankly is placing additional burdens on the people of Guyana. How much longer will our people and this country suffer at the hands of a few who clearly do not have our best interest at heart? It is truly frustrating and heartbreaking! There isn’t one right thinking person who will argue that the APNU+AFC will seek at all costs and measures to steal this Election.

My difficulty lies in the lunacy and deranged behaviour of senior and some junior members of the incumbent, in their persisting and uncivilized need to delay the process as a means to a tragic end, to divide and conquer. It must stop! Guyana needs to move forward.

The CCJ has ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the matter of Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo v. Eslyn David. It further ruled that the Guyana Court of Appeal did not have Jurisdiction under Article 177 (4) to interpret Article 177(2) and which did not need an interpretation in any event as it was clear that more votes cast could only mean on the face of it valid votes, thereby reversing the Court of Appeal’s decision. Finally the Court also ruled that similarly since Mr. Lowenfield’s report was prepared (unlawfully so) seemingly on the reliance and “guidance” of the Court of Appeal’s decision, that the said report is invalidated. There is absolutely no ambiguity in the CCJ’s judgment and therefore does not require time to “study” its meaning.

The report prepared by Mr. Lowenfield on the 13th June reflected the certified results as valid, generated from the recount process. Not a single piece of legislation or the Constitution allowed him to disenfranchise electors in his reports and more recently on the 23rd of June, 2020. Rightfully so that report was invalidated by the CCJ with a direction to GECOM that it must instruct Mr. Lowenfield to prepare a report in accordance with the recount results and the laws of Guyana. To my mind that direction was already given by Madam Chairwoman in her letter dated the 16th June, 2020. It is also my respectful view that while Madam Chairwoman seeks to give an opportunity to be heard to each party, the granting of a postponement of the GECOM meeting scheduled for the 9th of July, 2020 on the nonsensical request of the incumbent through their Commissioners, in their efforts to further delay the declaration, is overindulgent.

It must be seen for what it is; another message to the Nation by the incumbent that time is needed to come up with another strategy to steal the Elections. It is with this in mind that I respectfully urge Madam Chair not to tolerate any further delays and to swiftly bring an end to this Electoral process reflective of the will of the people as seen by the certified recount results and give some relief to all Guyanese.

Yours truly,

Sonia Parag