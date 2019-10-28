The future wellbeing of our nation is at stake in 2020

DEAR EDITOR,

On the 24th of October, I posted the following on Facebook “Our guy just got his Doctorate in Trinidad…their guy just got his Doctor’s report in Cuba”#bigdifference #38v78. This was shared by Ruel Johnson on his page with a condemnation of the statement saying “the health of the President is off-limits”. I understand Johnson’s knee-jerk reaction to defend his employer, David Granger but his contention is rejected outright. How can we not discuss David Granger’s health?

Granger is offering himself to the electorate as a Candidate to serve as President of our Republic for five years, his physical condition and mental health are legitimate concerns given his recent fight with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and his (Granger’s) advanced age. This may be uncomfortable for some to accept, as for many, Cancer is still a taboo subject, to be whispered as if the afflicted person was somehow at fault, thankfully, we are almost past those days and awareness campaigns such as ‘pinktober’ are effective on a global scale.

As Guyana transitions to a first-world economy, so too must our society evolve to face difficult issues and questions head-on. In the United States hiding medical conditions and keeping health matters private was the norm until the 1990s when Sen.

Paul Tsongas challenged Bill Clinton in the Democratic primaries, Tsongas was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and was treated successfully. Once declared cancer-free, he ran for the Democratic nomination, but during the race died from treatment complications after a new growth was found. All candidates must subject themselves to full scrutiny by the electorate; there can be no taboos or sacred cows in this process.

Editor, health is not the only subject David Granger has avoided. Although David Granger may welcome the initiative shown by Johnson’s attempt to deflect the question, sometimes a man has to stand on his own two feet. Granger has already proved that he can be a ceremonial President but it is infinitesimally more difficult to be a proxy candidate. Softball interviews with Gordon Mosely cannot replace real interactions with the press.

Guyana is at a critical juncture in history. I would rather offend the sensibilities of some than to sit silently and watch the country’s resources be plundered by Granger and his Cabal, in four and a half years, Granger has increased tax collection to over GYD 300 billion per year. All of which have been spent. Granger also squandered over USD 500 million of our reserves he met when he entered the office, he sold a further 25 billion in Gold and spent that too. Every government agency is bankrupt, forestry, GGMC et al.

The government overdraft at the bank of Guyana is at 70 Billion. The question of what do we have to show for all this spending must be asked! Granger and his cabal spend an inordinate amount of time at the Marriott hotel, which was built for USD 54M, is owned by the state and has appreciated more than two-fold. Granger has spent USD 1200 M without as much as a ‘short-time’ hotel to show for it.

The future well being of our nation is at stake in 2020; Irfaan Ali has a track record of innovation; of delivery on promises made; housing projects; water treatment plants; wells. Dr. Ali’s Guyana, South America Undiscovered plan has earned us accolades globally; The Marriott hotel and the extension of the CJIA were part of that vision for Guyana’s tourism industry.

Dr. Ali did not need a piece of paper to validate his achievements, but his commitment to education in the field of Urban Development and Planning is commendable and relevant to Guyana’s immediate needs. Dr. Ali sets a high bar for comparison with other candidates, many of whom are strangers to the concept of basic planning and service to the public. Citizens need to ask questions without constraint, sense and sensibility do not put chickens in every pot.

Respectfully,

Robin Singh