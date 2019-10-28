Is confusion of the electorate a goal?

DEAR EDITOR,

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is set to release the list of persons who registered during its truncated House-to-House (H2H) 2019 exercise.

Why would the Secretariat release a list of over three hundred and seventy thousand names during the ongoing Claims and Objections exercise?

There has been a discussion by the Commissioners of GECOM about a merger of the H2H list with the current Register of Registrants but no details of how this can/will be accomplished within a legal framework.

Any merger must not compromise; the rights of voters; the existing Preliminary List of Electors and any Laws of Guyana. This list has no legal basis; it has not been extracted from the National Register of Registrants (NRR).

This is not a Preliminary List of Electors (PLE). The H2H exercise was done without unanimous consent of the Commissioners and its validity is questionable.

The question of what purpose is served by the release of this list remains unanswered. Is confusion of the electorate a goal?

The preposterous suggestion by GECOM Commissioner Charles Corbin that persons whose names do not appear on the H2H list be flagged for extra scrutiny on Election Day 2020, must be placed alongside the sewing of yellow stars on clothing in the annals of infamy. It is especially odious in its attempt to discriminate and intimidate law-abiding citizens.

The question of why release the complete list of 370,000 names has engaged my attention, the logical course of action is to extract the names of new registrants, those not previously on the NRR, and publish that list; it would be a much smaller amount of names.

The H2H exercise was a contentious one and was done without the participation of PPP scrutineers being part of the process as required by law.

The data gathered was entered on a non-statutory form, i.e. not the form approved by all parties and laid in Parliament.

A small list of new registrants could easily be sampled and verified by local and/or international organizations interested in free and fair elections to restore parliamentary democracy in Guyana.

Editor, I have a suspicion we will find many irregularities in the list of new registrants; such as, 16-year-olds registered as 18 and therefore made-eligible to vote. If the new registrants are the only names published, verification, as outlined above, could easily be executed. By publishing the entire 370,000 names, the GECOM secretariat will make it a much harder task to find any acts of fraud, but not impossible and therein lies the rub.

What the Secretariat and any complicit Commissioners have not factored into their dastardly plan, is the sheer will of the electorate to work as hard as required to return our nation to legal, constitutional and democratic rule.

We will work assiduously to unearth any acts of fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice. Actions have consequences, and any person who signed forms with fraudulent data will face the full force of the law, both locally and internationally. There is no statute of limitation for the crime of Sedition.

Respectfully,

Robin Singh