13th Guyana Cup 2019 Organisers promises biggest edition with 4 International Artistes

Latest update July 8th, 2019 12:58 AM
The 13th annual Guyana Cup 2019 is scheduled for August 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Rising Sun Village in West Coast Berbice (45mins from Georgetown) and according to the organisers, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), this edition will be the biggest ever in the much subscribed event.
Anticipated to register for the meet, which is one of the marquee events for horseracing in the region, are some 80 animals from Guyana, the Caribbean Region and North America with over $20million in cash and prizes up for grabs.
According to chairman of the JJTRC, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., the event usually sees as many as 9,000-10,000 fans approximately and they will have extra entertainment this year with the inclusion of four international artistes slated to perform. Although Mohamed Jr. didn’t disclose the name of the performing artistes, he hinted that they are the two most trending artistes of Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), respectively.
Some of the top animals expected to be on show come race day will include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.
Apart from the foreign contingent of horses to be on show, several leading jockeys from overseas are also expected to participate, which will add that international flavour to the day’s event.
The top five finishers in all 10 races would receive cash incentives with the total prize purse being increased from 15 to $20million. The details of the races and individual prizes will be released by the organisers during the week.
