Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast playoffs completed

Victoria, BV-B, Plaisance-B and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), were amongst the teams to punch their tickets to the main draw of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’, East Coast Demerara edition, following playoff wins on Sunday.
Witnessed by a sizable crowd at the Haslington Market Tarmac, newcomer Victoria secured two hard-fought victories to earn their place in the prestigious competition.
The youthful Victoria unit defeated the experienced Vryheid Lust’s outfit 2-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless. In their second matchup, Victoria needled Paradise-B 1-0.
Meanwhile, former champion BV-B downed Belfield Stars 2-0, while Plaisance-B overcame United Ballers 2-0 on penalty kicks, following a scoreless regulation time interval.
However, GWI would provide the unlikely result of the match-day, dismantling Nabaclis by an impressive 5-0 final score line.
In other results, newcomer Non-Pareil squeaked past Plaisance-A 2-1 on penalty kicks, after a scoreless regulation time interval failed to decide the outcome.
Former Champions, Melanie-A, got a walkover win over Police-A, while debutants Lilliendaal Hustlers also got a walkover against Police-B.
Following the conclusion of the playoff round, the 16 teams that will contest the three-day tournament are defending champions Uprising, Paradise-A, BV-A, Melanie-B, Buxton Diamond, Mahaica Determinators, Victoria Church Yard, Belfield Warriors, Haslington Hypers, Melanie-A, BV-B, Lilliendaal Hustlers, Plaisance-B, GWI East Coast, Victoria and Non-Pareil.
The championship will officially commence on Friday April 12th at the same venue, with the final two nights slated for April 13th and 22nd respectively. Fixtures for the opening night will be distributed shortly.
Complete Results
Game-1
BV-B-2 vs Belfield Stars-0
Game-2
Melanie-A vs Police-A
Melanie-A won via walkover
Game-3
United Ballers-0 vs Plaisance-B-0
Plaisance-B won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Game-4
Victoria-0 vs Vryheid’s Lust-0
Victoria won 2-0 on penalty kicks
Game-5
Non-Pareil-0 vs Plaisance-A-0
Non-Pariel won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Game-6
Lilliendaal Hustlers-0 vs Police-0
Lilliendaal Hustlers won via walkover
Game-7
Nabaclis-0 vs GWI-5
Game-8
Paradise-B-0 vs Victoria-1
