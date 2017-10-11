Region Ten lacks dedicated, nationalist leadership

Dear Editor,

The visit of the two ministers of government to Wismar at the New Silver City Secondary School on Sunday 24th September, 2017 was much appreciated. I would like to thank our young Member of Parliament, Mr Jermaine Figueira for his intervention in initiating this needed and timely visit of ministers, especially Minister Jordan.

It was clear as the minister of Finance had indicated that the meeting compared to his last visit was well organized and the close to three hundred people in attendance was testimony to a good job of organizing by our MP and team.

Mr Editor, the people were encouraged by Mr Figueira to maximize on the opportunity being afforded them, to respectfully engage our “elected servants” as he puts it and to ask bold questions and that we did. The straightforwardness of the responses from the ministers was welcoming, for it was not polluted with political rhetoric. Minister Jordan was his usual self – intelligent and pointed, telling the gathering basically, that he nor the government will fail us or Region Ten but our failure will be ourselves if the local leadership fail to lead.

Before I comment on his profound statements, it would be regrettable if I ignore this opportunity to make known my grave disappointment at the very irresponsible statement made by Minister Valerie Yearwood with responsibilities for housing. This minister said that her initial thoughts upon observing several houses on the area earmarked for her housing project in Amelia’s Ward was to bulldoze those people homes. Why would the pastor/ apostle of God, Minister of government, would conjure up such a thought against poor people who were waiting in eternity for a plot of land to build a home for themselves and family?

People voted for this government, our government, for her to have an opportunity to be a minister. I am not condoning squatting but why would one want to displace poor families who have been living there as she told the gathering, for over ten years. This is leadership the Minister of Finance spoke of, that will fail us and the region. The head table comprising of the Regional leadership except for Minister Jordan cannot face their constituents except for MP Figueira who the community will agree is working for the people and not self.

The people came out because of this young man who went and personally invited them. I was one. We have had many Ministers of Government who came to meet the people including the PNC General Secretary, Minister Amna Ally and never were they graced with a gathering of such magnitude as Minister Jordan received.

The ministers answered the many questions the people wanted answers to but his statement on leadership is what is lacking in this community of ours. We have incompetents at the highest levels, the Municipality and the Regional Democratic Council.

The absence of the Regional Chairman at that meeting is tantamount to the lack of leadership the Minister spoke of and the blatant disregard for his Ministers of Government and more over the people of this community. Region Ten is plagued with the scourge of party paramountcy, square pegs in round holes and the influence of failed past political figures, who are allowed to raise their ugly heads were they are no longer needed.

Their tentacles of bullyism, threats, intimidation, self-interest and an unparalleled ability to lie are all at play. When will the real leaders of the party open their eyes? When will the president come to accept that those he has so much confidence in are the very ones who are failing him in his strongest constituency? Like the Minister of Finance has stated, the people of the Township and Region have to demand more, demand better or act to make their need for betterment come.

I dear say, for change to come to Region Ten some self appointed leadership must go! For fear of being victimized I leave my name out.

Linden citizen