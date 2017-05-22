Soulja Bai tightening de noose

When people do wrong things dem does run away. Nuff people run away. Some run to Canada, some run to Florida and some run to de South Pacific. Old people got a saying that you can run but you can’t hide.

SOCU begin to check pun all dem reports and de other day dem find something that mek people cuss. Jagdeo use to sit down pun some corruption and when people talk he use to tell dem to provide de evidence.

Few people coulda provide de evidence but dem been in Jagdeo pocket. All of dem believe that Jagdeo would rule forever. Dem never believe de day woulda come when dem woulda have to account fuh dem action. Of course, when people now moving to mek dem pay, Jagdeo hollering bout political victimization.

Imagine one man tek $640 million from de treasury and give some rice board people to buy fertilizer. De records show that only some of de money buy fertilizer which dem sell to dem friends really cheap. SOCU checking who tek de rest of de money. Some of de people involve get charge already and more charges coming.

Dem boys want to know how much money people believe that dem got to have to live happy, especially when is other people money. Some of dem had money to build house fuh dem sweet woman, some build mansion and some sleeping pun money because dem can’t put it nowhere.

From de time SOCU start checking Jagdeo start a rumour how de economy slowing down. And people believe. But mouth open and story jump out. Priya get vex and she call pun people to rise up and stop all de investigation because she know that she in line fuh de place wheh Guyana does keep all dem woman who do wrang thing.

Soulja Bai only been in power fuh two years and some people believe that he ain’t do enough. Dem did expect him to jail everybody by now. Even Jagdeo use to laugh how he conducting investigation and not charging nobody. He did think was a bluff. Well now dem know he wasn’t bluffing and dem starting to talk all kind of things. Soulja Bai tightening de noose.

Talk half and watch out fuh trouble.