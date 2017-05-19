Acting Top Cop halts gold dealer’s arrest

Embattled gold dealer, Saddiqi ‘Bobby’ Rasul, found himself on the wrong side of the law yet again. Kaieteur News has learnt that around 20:00 hrs Wednesday police arrested Rasul in connection to possession of a rifle and a handgun.

According to reports the Police were informed that a man was seen entering a Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, residence believed to be owned by Ricardo Fagundes aka ‘Paper Shorts’, an associate of Rasul and that the man was in possession of a weapon.

Police quickly descended on the scene and Rasul was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police station.

The gold dealer was subsequently released after acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine allegedly ordered that he be released.

When contacted ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman confirmed that Rasul was indeed arrested and released. Chapman said that he was unsure of the reason for the release and that the matter is under investigation.

Chapman was asked if he was instructed by a senior police officer to release Rasul. He did not receive such instructions.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine’s office was contacted to comment on the issue.

His secretary said that he was in a meeting and would return a call.

Up to press time no such call was forthcoming. Numerous other attempts to contact Ramnarine were futile.

Rasul’s release has raised a number of questions, since this is the same gold dealer who had all of his gun licenses for his security firm revoked by the Guyana Police Force.

Bobby Rasul who was once one of the country’s biggest gold dealers fell from grace after he was arrested in a $956M bank fraud at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Bartica branch.

Rasul is alleged to have been cashing cheques at that bank and one bank manager who was subsequently sacked, facilitated the arrangement although the action was reportedly contrary to banking regulations.

As the fallout from the banking fraud deepened, it was learnt that the embattled gold dealer allegedly used one of his gold mining companies to sell gold to the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) .

Three of the most senior officials at that entity were sent home to facilitate an investigation to decipher if there might have been collusion between Rasul and those officials that are now under investigation.

Recently the government renewed a number of gold mining licenses and Rasul’s was not renewed. According to a reliable source the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is conducting a ‘massive’ money laundering probe involving Rasul.