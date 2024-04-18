Should our students still be studying Shakespeare?

Kaieteur News – Compliments of the Ministry of Education, our secondary school children are being treated to a stage production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”. But the hosting of this production, after almost 50 years after the establishment of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) raises two questions: How relevant is Shakespeare to the Caribbean today? And should the independent Caribbean still be using English texts and plays in its literature syllabus?

The last shall be the first. The inclusion of English authors and texts in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations has long been a subject of debate, raising questions about the colonial legacies perpetuated by such curricular choices.

At the heart of the debate lies the colonial legacy embedded in the educational systems of Caribbean countries. The imposition of English literature as the primary literary canon reflects a history of colonial domination, where European powers sought to impose their cultural values and norms upon colonized peoples. By continuing to utilize English authors, the CSEC examinations may be inadvertently prolonging the endurance of a Eurocentric worldview.

William Shakespeare is revered as one of the greatest literary figures of history. No one can question the richness and vividness of his language and his keen sense of humour. It has been held as a literary canon that the works of Shakespeare’s works transcend time and geography. These are said to address universal themes such as love, jealousy, power, and identity, all of which are found in good measure in human existence.

It has also been argued that Shakespeare’s language, though archaic, presents a linguistic challenge that enhances students’ vocabulary and comprehension skills. Engaging with his works, it is claimed, demands analytical thinking and interpretation, thus fostering linguistic dexterity beneficial in academic and professional pursuits.

One teacher has advanced the argument that literature requires the study of characters. Shakespeare’s characters are said to be complex and varied and thus his books are essential primers for the understanding characters.

Critics however, have questioned the cultural relevance of Shakespeare to the Caribbean. They argue that Shakespeare’s books and plays are disconnected from the lived experiences of Caribbean students, who may struggle to relate to Renaissance-era England and its predominantly white, European characters. The continued use of absence of Shakespeare raises in the CSEC English B syllabus raises concerns about cultural representation and relevance.

It is also contended that the Shakespeare’s prominence in the curriculum hinders efforts to decolonize education and empower Caribbean voices. However, it must be conceded that many texts written by Caribbean writes form part of the books that are required material of the CSEC English B examinations.

Some students have alleged that Shakespearean English can be alienating. They contend that interpreting archaic language and deciphering Elizabethan syntax impedes, rather than supports, comprehension and engagement with the text. The archaic language and complex syntax of these texts can hinder comprehension and enjoyment of the material.

There are other criticisms including how Shakespeare portrays gender. It said that his works adheres to traditional gender roles and limited representation of marginalized groups. It is contended that this lack of diverse perspectives in Shakespeare’s works perpetuates outdated stereotypes and norms.

One other criticism is that the emphasis on Shakespearean texts in standardized exams like the CSEC places undue pressure on students to memorize specific quotes and plot details, often at the expense of deeper literary analysis. This rote learning approach prioritizes regurgitation over genuine understanding and appreciation of the text.

“Twelfth Night,” despite being set in Renaissance-era explores themes that are relevant to the Caribbean. In “Twelfth Night,” themes of disguise and deception reflect the power dynamics inherent in colonial relationships. The character of Viola, who disguises herself as Cesario, embodies the complexities of identity and agency in colonial settings, mirroring the experiences of individuals grappling with cultural assimilation and resistance in the Caribbean.

“Twelfth Night” showcases characters from diverse backgrounds interacting in a complex social landscape. The play’s portrayal of mistaken identities and cross-dressing underscores the fluidity of identity and the blending of cultural traditions—a theme resonant with the Caribbean’s multicultural ethos.

“Twelfth Night” explores themes of social hierarchy and class mobility, themes that parallel the stratified societies of the Caribbean. Characters like Malvolio, who aspires to rise above his station, and Sir Toby Belch, who revels in his privilege, reflect the disparities of wealth and status prevalent in Caribbean societies shaped by colonial legacies and socioeconomic inequalities.

“Twelfth Night” is associated with the festive traditions of the Twelfth Night celebrations, characterized by revelry, disguise, and role reversal. These themes evoke parallels with Caribbean carnival traditions, where masquerade, calypso music, and social inversion serve as expressions of cultural identity, resistance, and communal solidarity.

If anything, Twelfth Night is a much more relatable work that Shakespeare’s “ A Midsummer Night’s Dream” a dreary and boring play that acts as a turn-off for students.

In the long-term however, the CXC must look beyond English authors. They need to see greater value of the study of the literature of other regions which share an experience of colonization and to which our students can more relate.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)