MAKING PLAYTIME SAFER – GNBS MONITORS TOY SAFETY THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Kaieteur News – As the holiday season lights up homes and hearts across Guyana, the joy of gift-giving will see a variety of toys for children under Christmas trees. However, behind the festive cheer lies an important responsibility which is to ensure the safety of these toys for children. As usual, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) carries out its regulatory responsibility to ensure toys are not only attractive and fun-like, but also safe for the children we cherish most.These products are monitored based on the requirements stipulated in the National Standard GYS 234:2003 – Specification for the Safety of Toys and Playthings.

Toys that fail to meet safety standards can pose serious risks, including choking, poisoning, or injuries from sharp edges and small detachable parts. The GYS 234 standard addresses these hazards, providing comprehensive safety requirements for toys intended for children up to the age of fourteen (14).

This standard provides for toys to undergo rigorous testing for mechanical and toxicological hazards, including risks from moving parts, toxic materials, and improper labelling. During this festive period, GNBS is actively monitoring toys for sale, safeguarding children from these harms while they play.

Manufacturers, importers, and retailers are obligated to provide safe toys to prevent avoidable tragedies. Additionally, compliance with the GYS 9-12 StandardforLabelling also ensures that clear warnings and instructions are included on the labelling of toys. These labelling information help parents select age-appropriate and hazard-free toys.

Importantly, while GNBS monitors toy safety, parents play an essential role in ensuring their children’s safety. Here are some practical tips:

Check Labels: Ensure toys are labelled for the appropriate age group and include safety instructions.

Inspect for Durability: Avoid toys which can be easily broken exposing sharp edges and loose parts.

Follow Instructions: Adhere to care and maintenance guidelines to keep toys safe for use.

Beware of Choking Hazards: Ensure toys for babies and toddlers do not include small, easily detachable parts.

Confirm Certification Marks: Look for reputable safety certification marks like UL or CE which indicate that the products were laboratory tested.

GNBS’s enforcement of the requirements of the GYS 234:2003 standard this holiday season aims to keep children safe while they enjoy their festive gifts. The Bureau implores parents to purchase toys which are safe for use. Making this good purchasing decision goes a far way to ensure that the Christmas holidays are both joyful and safe.

This Christmas, let’s make safety the first gift we give.

For further information on this subject, call the GNBS on Telephone number: 219-0064-66 or visit the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org