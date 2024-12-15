MAKING PLAYTIME SAFER – GNBS MONITORS TOY SAFETY THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Latest update December 15th, 2024 12:58 AM
Dec 15, 2024 GNBS
Kaieteur News – As the holiday season lights up homes and hearts across Guyana, the joy of gift-giving will see a variety of toys for children under Christmas trees. However, behind the festive cheer lies an important responsibility which is to ensure the safety of these toys for children. As usual, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) carries out its regulatory responsibility to ensure toys are not only attractive and fun-like, but also safe for the children we cherish most.These products are monitored based on the requirements stipulated in the National Standard GYS 234:2003 – Specification for the Safety of Toys and Playthings.
Toys that fail to meet safety standards can pose serious risks, including choking, poisoning, or injuries from sharp edges and small detachable parts. The GYS 234 standard addresses these hazards, providing comprehensive safety requirements for toys intended for children up to the age of fourteen (14).
This standard provides for toys to undergo rigorous testing for mechanical and toxicological hazards, including risks from moving parts, toxic materials, and improper labelling. During this festive period, GNBS is actively monitoring toys for sale, safeguarding children from these harms while they play.
Manufacturers, importers, and retailers are obligated to provide safe toys to prevent avoidable tragedies. Additionally, compliance with the GYS 9-12 StandardforLabelling also ensures that clear warnings and instructions are included on the labelling of toys. These labelling information help parents select age-appropriate and hazard-free toys.
Importantly, while GNBS monitors toy safety, parents play an essential role in ensuring their children’s safety. Here are some practical tips:
GNBS’s enforcement of the requirements of the GYS 234:2003 standard this holiday season aims to keep children safe while they enjoy their festive gifts. The Bureau implores parents to purchase toys which are safe for use. Making this good purchasing decision goes a far way to ensure that the Christmas holidays are both joyful and safe.
This Christmas, let’s make safety the first gift we give.
For further information on this subject, call the GNBS on Telephone number: 219-0064-66 or visit the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org
Dec 15, 2024– Uniforms and Ball distributed Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation has set the stage for the highly anticipated fifth Annual KFC International Goodwill Football Series, which kicks...
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The art of governance, they say, lies in the delicate balancing act between pragmatism... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela has steadfast support from many... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]