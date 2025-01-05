( STRENGTHENING MONITORING TO ENSURE CONSUMERS ACCESS QUALITY PRODCUTS ON THE LOCAL MARKET)

Latest update January 5th, 2025 4:10 AM
Kaieteur News- Having quality products on the local market is essential for consumers’ protection and satisfaction. To guarantee importers, manufacturers and retailers sell quality products, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) monitors 17 categories of products under its Product Compliance Department based on the requirements of compulsory National Standards.
Products monitored by the GNBS include Electrical/Electronic appliances, Tyres, Footwear, PVC pipes, Weighing and measuring instruments, Cellular phones, Garments, Textiles, Electrical Equipment and fittings, Safety Matches, Safety Helmets, Gas stoves, Cigarettes, furniture, Toys and Playthings, Decorative lights, and Gold Jewellery.
Importers, dealers and manufacturers of these products are required to register with the GNBS, annually. In 2024, the GNBS registered 570Importers, 842Dealers and 20 local Manufacturers.
Once registered, products are examined by Inspectors at the Ports of Entry, Warehouses and at sale outlets based on the requirements of National Standards. These examinations guarantee consumers receive quality products. Last year, the GNBS Product Compliance team conducted a total of 7,848 inspections which includes 332 cellphone stores and 570 outlets which sell electronic fittings and equipment.This is an increase from the total 6,618 inspections conducted in 2023.
In addition, there were 1,400 surveillance inspections to ensure the continued conformance with the standards.
As it relates to tyres, the GNBS monitors both new and used tyres imported into Guyana, to ensure damaged or defective tyres along with those which are exposed to harsh chemicals and environmental conditions are not offered for sale. The items are inspected based on the National Standard GYS 194:2024 – Specification for pneumatic tyres for commercial highway vehicles. The standard specifies that the tyres must be properly labelled to include size, brand, the maximum permissible inflation pressure, manufacture date and other information.
In 2024, the GNBS examined 313,516 used tyres and 185,065 new tyres. In addition to labels, Inspectors also look for tyre damage including exposed cords, thread separation, evidence of belt damage, ply separation, flex break or casing break-up, loose cords on inner ply and damaged bead area. A total of 5,335 had to be destroyed for failure to meet quality requirements, and ensuring consumer protection.
In 2025, the GNBS is looking to increase the list of products requiring a permit which will further enhance the monitoring capability of the Standards Body. In collaboration with the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Bureau will commence monitoring of energy efficiency products starting with refrigerators and Air Conditioning Units followed by energy efficient bulbs. In fact, the Product Compliance Team of Inspectors will this week commence training in preparation to roll out this service.
In addition, the Bureau will be commencing the monitoring of regulators on the LPG cylinders sold by the various suppliers in Guyana. This will be done in accordance with the National Standard GYS 523:2018“Specification for low pressure regulators for use with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).”
In the long term, the GNBS is looking at monitoring gold articles based on the requirements of the National Standard GYS 50:2010 – Specification for Gold Articles. Increasing the number of products monitored by the National Standards Body contributes to a reduction in the number of substandard items on the local market.
For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 219-0062, or WhatsApp: 692-4627(GNBS) or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org.
