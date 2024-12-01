SHOP QUALITY FURNITURE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Kaieteur News- ‘Tis the season for Christmas shopping’ and as shoppers across Guyana are preparing their homes with new furniture to welcome family and friends this holiday, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) encourages consumers to prioritise quality.

The GNBS monitors furniture based on the national standard GYS 9-5:2003 – Specification for Labelling of Commodities – Part 5: Labelling of Furniture,” to promote quality on the local market.

This standard was first introduced in 1997 and updated in 2003, to address the consumer concerns about the quality of furniture sold locally. The standard seeks to prevent the misrepresentation of inferior wood products as premium varieties and to guide manufacturers and importers on best practices within the industry. By implementing this mandatory standard, GNBS aims to foster trust in these products sold in Guyana.

The holiday season is one of the busiest shopping periods, with consumers seeking aesthetically pleasing furniture to upgrade their living spaces. The GYS 9-5 standard ensures that locally manufactured and imported furniture sold in Guyana, adhere to specific requirements. It mandates that essential information such as the type of material, manufacturer details, origin, and care instruction are clearly displayed, enabling buyers to make informed decisions.

Conforming to the requirements of this standard safeguards buyers against misleading claims, ensuring they understand what they are purchasing. Compliance also ensures manufacturers and retailers build consumers’ trust, enhancing their reputation for reliability and quality.

According to the standard, furniture labels must:

Remain affixed to the item until the point of sale.

Include the common name or item type, manufacturer mark, country of origin, material types, finish details, and care instructions.

Detail frame materials and filling for upholstered furniture, while mattresses require spring coil details, insulation, covering type, and dimensions.

Have legible, unambiguous and English information labels.

The GNBS’ Product Compliance Department conducts inspections at ports of entry, manufacturers premises and sales outlets countrywide to ensure the labelling requirements are met. However, consumers can also implement the following useful tips to equip their homes with furniture that is not only stylish but safe and of superior quality:

Check Labels: Ensure that the furniture you buy has complete and accurate labels.

Ensure that the furniture you buy has complete and accurate labels. Understand Materials: Labels should clearly state whether items are made from solid wood, particle board, or other materials.

Labels should clearly state whether items are made from solid wood, particle board, or other materials. Follow Care Instructions: Protect your investment by adhering to the care guidelines provided.

The GNBS takes this opportunity to encourage Importers, Dealers and Manufacturers of furniture to register for 2025 using the form available on the Bureau’s website at https://gnbsgy.org/forms-all/. For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers 219-0065, 219-0066, or via WhatsApp at 692-4627 (GNBS) or visit our Standards Portal at gnbsguy.com.

