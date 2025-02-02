Latest update February 2nd, 2025 7:23 AM

Understanding the benefits of GNBS certification programmes

Feb 02, 2025 Features / Columnists, GNBS, News, Waterfalls Magazine

UNDERSTANDING THE BENEFITS OF GNBS CERTIFICATION PROGRAMMES

 Kaieteur News-Certification provides assurance, credibility, and consistency in meeting guidelines and specifications aimed at consumer satisfaction. It builds credibility and trust, provides a competitive advantage for certified products or businesses, provides quality assurance, opens access to more markets, and helps to mitigate risks by requiring organisations to follow best practices.

In accordance with National Standards, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) offers certification to products and businesses under its certification programmes. These programmes are the: Made in Guyana Certification, Product Certification, GYS 901 Certification, Laboratory Certification and the Bed & Breakfast Certification programmes.

The Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme is available to all local manufacturers who are looking to differentiate their products based on key quality and other requirements. So far, over fifty companies including agro-processors as well as large manufacturers are certified under this programme. Certified products bear the GNBS approved Made in Guyana Standards Mark, showing that they comply with the set criteria of the programme. These criteria cover the quantity of local raw materials used in their production, the number of Guyanese staff employed by establishments, production records and the applicable test certificates for products.

Meanwhile, the GNBS Product Certification Scheme aims to implement and monitor certification systems in industries to provide assurance that locally manufactured products conform to requirements of the relevant Guyana Standards. Currently, the GNBS certifies PVC Pipes, Gold Jewellery, Concrete Hollow Blocks, and fibreglass Bathtub and shower units according to the requirements of the respective National Standards, which outlines the requisite testing parameters to ensure product consistency and quality

The GNBS 901 Certification programme is relatively new, commencing in 2024. It is applicable to Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises desirous of establishing a simplified but effective Management System tailored specifically for them. It also provides a stepping stone to businesses who would like to later pursue ISO 9001 Certification. The GYS 901certification provides local small businesses with a framework for implementing best practices, ensuring consistency, reliability, and compliance with industry standards. Businesses are required to meet criteria outlined in the National Standard GYS 901:2024 – Requirements for Management system for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

For Laboratory Certification, this programme is premised on the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory. This standard allows laboratories to develop a comprehensive laboratory management system, which facilitates the delivery of accurate and reliable test results. As such, the certification programme provides formal recognition that a laboratory has implemented a management system, thus providing a ready means for customers to identify and select reliable testing services to meet their needs. To maintain this recognition, laboratories are re-evaluated periodically by the GNBS to ensure conformance to requirements and to verify that their standard of operation is being maintained.

Finally, the Bed and Breakfast or BnB Certification programme is implemented in accordance with the National Standard GYS 514:2016 – Requirements for bed and breakfast facilities. Businesses certified under this programme are required to adhere to this standard which incorporates information from various stakeholders including the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It outlines the minimum requirements for BnB facilities operating in Guyana to improve the quality of services to visitors who choose this accommodation style.  This certification also provides those seeking accommodation with the assurance that they will receive a specific level of comfort.

The application forms for these programmes along with other information on the programme can be found on the GNBS website https: https://gnbsgy.org/certification/For more information, contact the GNBS Certification Services Department on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp: 6924627. You can also visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org

Leave a Reply

Publisher’s Note

