(GNBS encourages calibration of torque wrenches, other measuring instruments)

Kaieteur News- Did you know that you are required to calibrate your torque wrenches? Whether they are used in the automotive industry, aviation, or manufacturing, these instruments require frequent calibration to ensure accuracy, consistency, safety, and reliability.

Put simply, calibration is the process of fine-tuning measuring instruments to adhere to recognised standards. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has been at the forefront of offering meticulous calibration services to hundreds of clients for over 15 years, with standards traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), PTB Germany, and other highly recognised National Measurement Institutes (NMIs) in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The GNBS is the only internationally accredited laboratory in Guyana to provide calibration services. Laboratories are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standard and currently, calibration can be provided for compression testing machines and instruments in the areas of temperature, pressure, dimensions, mass, volume, electricity, and torque.

One of the key instruments requiring calibration to ensure the safety of consumers is the torque wrench. These instruments are used by mechanics, fabricators of steel frames, vulcanising/tyre shops, and others to tighten nuts and bolts to a predetermined torque value. This instrument allows fasteners to be tightened to the proper tension, helping to avoid damage to components of a product from over-tightening or joints coming apart from under-tightening.

The GNBS encourages users of torque wrenches to get their instruments calibrated to guarantee their wrenches are delivering the correct amount of torque, ensuring consistent output over time, avoiding potential safety hazards caused by improperly tightened fasteners, and meeting quality control standards.

Using measuring instruments calibrated by the GNBS also protects clients, including users of buildings assembled by your engineering and construction company; drivers whose cars were repaired by your mechanic shops, and other passengers travelling in those vehicles. Providing an accurate and safe service therefore, helps to mitigate liability risks in case of failures related to improper torque.

With its new facility, the GNBS continues to build capacity to improve its calibration and verification services. Our team of highly skilled professionals are equipped with the knowledge to calibrate a diverse array of instruments in accordance with internationally recognised measurement standards and practices. Ultimately, our local industries have access to the latest advancements in calibration technology.

The GNBS encourages every company and laboratory to take advantage of its traceable, reliable, and affordable calibration services. Service requests can be made by visiting https://gnbsgy.org/metrology/industrial-metrology/. Upon completion of the calibration process, a certificate or report is issued by the GNBS to confirm that the instrument was calibrated.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp 692-4627. You can also visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and our Facebook page: gnbsgy.

