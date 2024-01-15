Someday, the wind will carry their laughter

Dear Editor

At the recent hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel, Israel claimed it is doing everything possible to avoid casualties against Palestinian civilians, even advocating for counties, Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinian refugees. It even posited during the presentation of its case that humanitarian aid efforts disprove genocide claim.

Yet even as Israel was making its case at The Hague bombings, destruction and deaths continue mercilessly in besieged Gaza. How can Israel claim it is doing everything to mitigate casualties when the facts and records on the ground tell a different story, everyday? And the world watches.

The ‘Conversation Tree’ piece ‘ The deafening silence on Gaza’ (SN Jan 7) is replete with facts and many burning statements. The question is asked: we condemned the Houthis in the Red Sea at the UNSC so why can’t we, affirmatively, condemn Israel’s murderous rampage against a people, nation and state?

History will record and recognise the bold step taken by South Africa in the Palestinian cause.

Someday, the wind will carry their laughter instead of their screams.

Sincerely

Shamshun Mohamed