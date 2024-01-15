Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM

Cannot have consultations without communication

Jan 15, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor 

The Democratically Elected PPP/C Government and the PNC-led APNU +AFC Opposition need to open direct communications. We cannot have Consultations without Communication.

Hence, dialogue in between the Government and the Opposition is imperative.

I understand that the PPP/C Government has a vision for Guyana and hopefully a roadmap on how to get there. Consultation between the Government and Opposition is needed; Consultations between the Government and Civil Society is needed; Consultations between the Government and the Unions is needed. But first open Communication is needed before Consultations.

Sincerely

Sean Ori 

