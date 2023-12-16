The Magnificent Seven

Kaieteur News – Governments come and governments go, but some things seem to be unchanging. Timely audits of government agencies have somehow lapsed, and Guyanese taxpayers who care must be wondering how $2.631 billion was spent, and if all was aboveboard with such spending. Incidentally, “The Magnificent Seven” title given to this editorial is not of Yul Brynner and his group of housecleaners. It is of the findings of the Audit Office with respect to seven government entities to which public funds have been given, but about how such was handled nobody knows anything. In view of this country’s history with endless political and bureaucratic skullduggery, this is more than alarming; it is unacceptable, with little by way of mitigating circumstances.

The National Parks Commission (NPC) has not been audited since 2008, a 14-year lifetime, all things considered. It sounds like one of those horror stories from the old PNC era in the final quarter of the last century. Though one of the less prominent government agencies, it is inexcusable that public funds were spent but have not had a financial audit by the Audit Office. The Auditor General rightly calls it a breach of the law, and what makes this more embarrassing is that the seven state agencies all fall under the umbrella of the Office of the President (OP). It is President Ali himself who has made more than one ringing speech about his government’s commitment to “accountability.” If going 14 years without an audit for one agency is accountability, then it must be shrouded in what is undetectable by regular citizens. In the instance of all seven state agencies, the finger of failure can be pointed at both the PPPC Government of before and the current one, as well as the Coalition APNU+AFC, given its tenure of close to five years of the 14 that have elapsed in the case of the NPC. This is more than inexplicable, it is unbelievable.

Regarding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it has not been audited since 2018. Though consideration is given for the upheavals brought about the no-confidence motion in December 2019, the work of the public service goes on, and there is no reason why an audit could not have been done since. Again, notwithstanding the ‘slowdown’ and political uncertainty that visited between the no-confidence motion and the resolution of the 2020 elections impasse, the EPA is too sensitive an entity to be unaudited for four years. The EPA is intimately (or should be) involved in what is among the most crucial duties in this country, given the role of oil and gas activities that break new boundaries with regularity. It is inconceivable that OP can be so on the ball and responsive to matters possessing political self-protection, but is so unconscious about the unaudited state of the EPA. How the agency has used monies allocated was and is a top-of-the-line concern. When the weaknesses of the EPA are recalled, and its hobbled state emphasized, there should be the keenest interest in auditing its records. This is to help Guyanese appreciate what they are getting, and of any failings from this most pivotal of watchdog agencies. Again, the PPPC and APNU+AFC are responsible for this troubling EPA audit condition.

Separately, $2.631 billion is not chickenfeed money. It represents the total amount allotted to the seven agencies of which we have spotlighted only two, but of which there must be accounting for all seven. Officials at OP have committed to getting the backlog of years addressed, and the relevant audit reports laid in the National Assembly. This is encouraging, and we hope that audits will begin in earnest, especially as such relates to the NPC and, mainly, the EPA. It is fine to broadcast how many hundreds of millions are budgeted for the various government agencies, so that the needs and interests of Guyanese are prioritized. It is imperative also that there is diligence in ensuring that timely and proper financial audits are completed. This way all citizens know how their tax dollars were spent, and where problem areas exist. Timely and credible audits are the best evidence of a commitment by government to accountability, efficiency, and honesty with the people’s money.