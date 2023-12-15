I still have enough evidence to prove that I have attended secondary school and earned passes at GCE

Dear Editor,

With regards to a letter published in the Kaieteur News on the 11th of December, 2023 which stated that I am the national coordinator for agriculture is very inaccurate. As such, I refute the suspicion and allegation.

Let me declare that my contract states, “National Cash Crop & Small Farmers Coordinator.”

Secondly, I still have enough evidence to prove that I have attended secondary school and earned passes at the General Certificate of Examinations. Let me also state that I have never ceased pursuing higher knowledge. I am still engaging myself in philosophy and career courses. I must be kind to inform you that several times I am invited to deliver speeches at the University of Guyana and other educational institutions. Speaking at the international forum is not strange to me. This personal attack is very sacred and helpful to me. It allows me to high my achievements at both national and international levels. I must say that I have evolved amazingly as an individual and a citizen of this country.

After completing secondary school, my first attachment was office and field officer at the Letter T Estate. I also had a stint with GUYSUCO. Later on, I engaged myself as a personal farmer and businessman. The all-around experiences achieved at the various levels of my evolution secured me positions both at national and international levels. I have served on many national boards with both governments. These include National Commission for the family, Central Housing Board, Health Board, Prison Board, School Boards, and Estate Boards. As if not enough, I was elected to serve as an Integrity Commissioner under four governments.

My evolution continues as I was appointed Justice of Peace and Commissioner to Oaths and Affidavits as a License Marriage Officer in Guyana and the United States. To date, I am presenting regular philosophical lectures on National Television. Only recently I returned from South Korea as an International Ambassador of Peace. The opportunity to serve is always the high point of my existence.

From the commencement of my contract, I have created in excess of one hundred and fifty farmers’ group countrywide. To facilitate the mandate of our government, that is to satisfy local and regional consumption of food. My role is important. Our government and ministry have to clean up the failure and disappointment established APNU/AFC and at the same time create possibilities for the future. Even a primary school child could have testified to that truth.

Today, agriculture is highlighted as the saviour of the Caribbean, and Guyana is leading the way. Guyana, through this government, has retained its rightful position as the torch bearer of the Caribbean. I am proud to be an ambassador assisting in fulfilling the mandate of the ministry. I enjoy what I do since agriculture permeates my very being. I will continue to demonstrate, guide, assist, and inspire farmers at all levels. You don’t have to be an academic to qualify for this position. All it takes is passion and selflessness. It is better to dive for facts rather than jump to conclusions. Civility costs nothing but buys everything.

Sincerely,

Rabindranath Persaud

National Cash Crop & Small Farmers Coordinator