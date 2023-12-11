Will the left and socialist countries support us on border controversy?

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I read that Russia, a left wing nation, has called for a peaceful resolution to the border controversy. Ralph Gonsalves, a left winger, is bringing the leaders of Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana together. It will be interesting to see which side the other so called ‘left’ or socialists (left wingers, Marxists, anti-imperialists, communists, social democrats, pro-Chinese, pro-Russians, pro-Cubans, etc.) support on the border controversy. We know which side ‘the right’, the capitalists, the Americans, the West, support — clearly, they back Guyana.

The world court case on the matter is clear and a ruling is expected sometime next year. The right tells Venezuela respect the world Court ruling. The left is largely silent except for the move by Gonsalves. This is no different from the position of the left during the anti colonial struggle during the 1950s and 1960s. The communists and other left in France, Italy, West Germany, UK, Spain, and other Western European countries did not vocally support their communist brethren Cheddi Jagan. They were silent when Jagan was overthrown and when their countries sided with the right against Jagan, and now they are silent again on Guyana as Maduro claims our territory. They have a new friend in Maduro and have abandoned an old loyal friend in Guyana which is now appealing to the right for protection.

Venezuela is claiming territory that has been under Guyana control for the last two hundred plus years. Venezuela is not accepting any court ruling because it knows it has no case and is sabre rattling, pushing ahead with its claim for occupation and annexation of almost two thirds of our territory.

Guyana is no match for Venezuela in a military standoff. Who will come to Guyana aid? Will left wing politicians and countries support Guyana or back the new left wing Maduro? Neutrality amidst injustice and bullying is not a position.

The governments of both countries claimed or are claiming socialist credentials and have been known to ally with other left partners globally. Both have very fraternal relations with historically accepted socialist countries. Venezuela has been a newcomer, less than two decades, in the cauldron of the left; Maduro has been showing off socialist credentials winning over Russia, China, Cuba and even a few Caribbean leaders. Guyana has been ‘left’ since the independence struggle in the 1950s except briefly when Burnham shifted rightward, strategically embracing the West to gain political power, and returned to the left by 1970 after achieving his goal.

The Caribbean Marxists or leftists or social democrats have not made a definitive statement on the border case. The Guyanese left has also been quiet except for Clement Rohee who is calling for rightist intervention. The PPP has traditionally been very close with Russia, China, and other socialist allies. Russia, Cuba, and China, old time traditional left allies of both PNC and PPP administrations have been silent. They have not even issued a statement calling on Venezuela to pursue a peaceful solution to its claim and respect the world court. China, not America, is the largest investor in Guyana. Those of us on the right calling for greater American investments in and a security alliance with Guyana have been abused as imperialistic. The left don’t want close relations with Washington. The opportunists and left have told us that ‘Pax Americana’ is dead and that China is the future for Guyana. Which world do they live in? Where is China to defend us from Maduro? Today, USA and the right are strongly supporting Guyana on the border controversy. America stands between Venezuela and Essequibo. Without Pax Americana and warnings, Venezuela would walk over Guyana.

Will the left come out definitively and irreversibly on the side of the world court and Guyana?

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram