GPHC removes $200,000 fee for hip, knee replacement surgeries

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) has removed the $200,000 fee that was attached to hip and knee replacement surgeries as well as the revisions.

On Thursday at the World Pediatric Project (WPP) Media Update Event, held at the GPHC Resources Center, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Robbie Rambarran said that, “For the hip and knee replacement there was a fee, while it was minimal for the actual total cost for the surgery in terms of all the supplies, and the theater time and surgeon time, and everything else that it associated with the surgery, it was $200,000.”

He noted that the $200,000 was really a burden to many persons in dire need of the surgery, especially the elderly. The replacement joints have a lifespan, after which it will need a revision to check on where things are. “We had no system in place to accommodate a revision.” He said they have worked with the orthopedic team and now has a plan in place for the revision. Rambarran said while building the capacity to facilitate revisions, the orthopedic department has indicated that they are currently offering a lot more specialised surgeries, care, and treatment at the facility that far exceeds the cost for knee and hip replacement for free. A few of such services include open heart surgery, angiograms, kidney transplants, oncology and chemotherapy which are really expensive services and procedures.

Rambarran further added, “so we decided that we will craft a way forward and we came up with a proposal and took it to the board. Following several discussions, the board has approved for us to do knee and hip replacement and revision free of cost.”