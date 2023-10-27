Latest update October 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GPHC removes $200,000 fee for hip, knee replacement surgeries

Oct 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) has removed the $200,000 fee that was attached to hip and knee replacement surgeries as well as the revisions.

CEO of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran

CEO of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran

On Thursday at the World Pediatric Project (WPP) Media Update Event, held at the GPHC Resources Center, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Robbie Rambarran said that, “For the hip and knee replacement there was a fee, while it was minimal for the actual total cost for the surgery in terms of all the supplies, and the theater time and surgeon time, and everything else that it associated with the surgery, it was $200,000.”

He noted that the $200,000 was really a burden to many persons in dire need of the surgery, especially the elderly. The replacement joints have a lifespan, after which it will need a revision to check on where things are. “We had no system in place to accommodate a revision.” He said they have worked with the orthopedic team and now has a plan in place for the revision. Rambarran said while building the capacity to facilitate revisions, the orthopedic department has indicated that they are currently offering a lot more specialised surgeries, care, and treatment at the facility that far exceeds the cost for knee and hip replacement for free. A few of such services include open heart surgery, angiograms, kidney transplants, oncology and chemotherapy which are really expensive services and procedures.

Rambarran further added, “so we decided that we will craft a way forward and we came up with a proposal and took it to the board. Following  several discussions, the board has approved for us to do knee and hip replacement and revision free of cost.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 25, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

We now start seeing the evidence of MASSIVE looting in Guyana by Exxon.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

61st National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships launched

61st National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...

Oct 27, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 61st edition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships was yesterday afternoon launched at the National Track and Field Centre,...
Read More
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England with big win

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on England...

Oct 27, 2023

Rashada Williams’ 71 leads the charge in Windies Women A’s three-wicket victory over Pakistan to ODI level series

Rashada Williams’ 71 leads the charge in...

Oct 27, 2023

11-Time Golf Champ Avinash Persaud disappointed by not possibly defending title this year 

11-Time Golf Champ Avinash Persaud disappointed...

Oct 27, 2023

Over 35 plus Karatekas soar to new heights – As Sensei Woon-A-Tai conducts GKC grading examination

Over 35 plus Karatekas soar to new heights – As...

Oct 27, 2023

Sasha Shariff to represent Guyana in Women’s Chess Championship in Puerto Rico

Sasha Shariff to represent Guyana in...

Oct 27, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Play the song!

    Kaieteur News – Recently the government of Venezuela has upped the ante in relation to the territorial conflict it... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]