VP Jagdeo encourages Oil Minister to host press conference on day-to-day management of sector

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said he has no objection to Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat hosting independent press briefings on the daily management of the sector.
The Vice President’s statement follows questions from Kaieteur News on whether he would encourage the Minister to engage the media since he has not done so in three years.
It is important to note that almost every week the Vice President hosts press conferences to address police issues in the oil and gas sector.
“I agree with that,” the Vice President said, adding, “Somehow there is a feeling that I tell him not to have that press conference. But the more they (Vickram Bharrat’s ministry) do in that regard then it is easier for me to deal with policy so I don’t have to deal with routine issues…the more information they supply, (the better it is). I have no objection to that happening.”
In recent times, Kaieteur News has been at the forefront of highlighting the minister’s failure to host a press conference to address key issues in the industry.
With Guyana heralded as the fastest-growing economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), thanks to its burgeoning oil and gas industry, the political Opposition in Guyana has incessantly advocated for transparency and accountability as the sector’s guiding principles.
Industry insiders and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting Minister Bharrat’s engagement with the media to shed light on pressing issues such as those listed below:
