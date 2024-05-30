Jumbo Jet, AJM among major sponsors for Rising Sun Gymkhana

Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 30, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Rising Sun Turf Club will host a grand one-day Gymkhana on Sunday June 16.
Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, AJM Enterprise, and Banks DIH are on board for the event which is expected to feature seven races at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.
The days’ event is expected to run-off at 12:00hrs and close to two million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for the taking.
The G Class and Lower race will run at seven furlongs and is Open to all horses. In the G Class race, the top horse will bag G$300,000.
Other races on the Gymkhana card are the J Class and Lower, Three-year-old Guyana-bred winner of one race and maidens, the L Class race, two-year-old trial, L Class Non-winner/low earner and L Class Low Earners of the day and Farm Horses.
Five horses must start before third place prize is paid. Seven horses must start before fourth prize is paid.
There will be no demotions or promotions at this event.
Entries will be closed on June 12, 2024. Jockeys MUST be in dress code, and jockeys will be weighed.
The next major race in Guyana is set for July 1 at the Port Mourant Turf Club, followed by the Guyana Cup, which is set for August 11 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.
This year’s Guyana Cup promises to be the biggest in the history of Guyana’s horse racing, and it will be organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee. Rivalries are expected to be settled and new horses are expected to grace Guyanese shores to ignite Rising Sun Turf Club.
For Entries Contact:
Buju +592 658 7637
Glen +1 (868) 368-5192
Ginio +592 618 7278
Fazal +592 611 1141
