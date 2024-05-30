Intense start to 2024 Kraft Juniors Squash tournament

– Vaipree, Sumner, Bulkan among winners on Day One

Kaieteur Sports – The Kraft Mac and Cheese Juniors Squash tournament kicked off Tuesday at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street, featuring a vibrant display of young talent. Competitors engaged in fierce battles across six categories: The Cheeseiest, Spiral, Three Cheese, Thick and Creamy, White Cheddar, and Original. Early victories set the tone for an exciting tournament ahead.

Kicking off with the White Cheddar draw, Zoey McDonald, Tahani Munroe, and Kristian Vaipree clinched early wins, showcasing their prowess on the court. The Spiral category saw thrilling performances from Demetri Lowe, Safirah Sumner, and Blake Edwards. Lowe’s match against Richard Rodrigues was a highlight, with Lowe overcoming a 2-1 deficit to win in a five-game showdown. Rodrigues initially led after losing the first game 13-11 but rebounded to take the next two games. However, Lowe’s determination saw him secure the final two games 11-9 and 12-10, clinching a 3-2 victory.

Safirah Sumner and Jeremy Ten Pow’s clash was another spectacle. Ten Pow took the first game 11-8, but Sumner fought back to win the second 11-9. Ten Pow regained the lead by winning the third game 11-7, but Sumner shifted gears to dominate the last two games 11-4 and 11-5. Blake Edwards made a strong start by defeating Ethan Bulkan in straight games, registering a 3-0 win.

The Thick and Creamy and Three Cheese categories were equally intense.

Egan Bulkan and Jacob McDonald dominated the Thick and Creamy draw, each securing 3-0 wins against Nijad Bacchus and Nidal Bacchus, respectively. In the Three Cheese category, Brenna Da Silva triumphed over Tiana Gomes with scores of 11-5, 11-7, and 11-7. A thrilling match between Justin Goberdhan and Emily Fung-A-Fat ended with Goberdhan winning 3-2.

In another Three Cheese encounter, Rylee Rodrigues defeated Kaylee Lowe 3-1.

Jonathan Antczak and Justin Ten Pow emerged victorious in the Original category, adding to the competitive spirit of the tournament as it progresses into its second day.

The tournament, which started on Tuesday, will continue until June 2 at the same venue. Detailed results from yesterday’s matches will be featured in tomorrow’s edition, promising more exciting updates from the Kraft Mac and Cheese Junior’s Squash tournament.