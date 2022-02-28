AFC condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Latest update February 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Feb 28, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,  
The Alliance For Change (AFC) condemns, in the strongest terms, the acts of aggression by the Russian Federation in the sovereign state of Ukraine.  The sanctity and borders and the sovereignty of states is a fundamental pillar of our international order and this unprovoked invasion has threatened that order everywhere. The military invasion of this nation state threatens the equilibrium of international peace and security, and will bring economic repercussions which will only aggravate those brought on by the Covid 19 pandemic. Poorer countries of the world will once again have to bear the brunt of these security and economic distresses.
The AFC supports summitry diplomacy to avoid the destruction and escalation that war brings. Already the military invasion in Ukraine is witnessing the widespread suffering of women and children which is a contravention of the UN principles “to save succeeding generations from the scourges of war.”
The AFC calls on the collective responsibility of nation sates to determine why the aggression occurred, and what military support to Ukraine or economic sanctions on Russia the international community must take to restore international peace.
The Party further denounces the call by the Russian President for the overthrow of the leadership of the sovereign territory of Ukraine.
Regards,  
Alliance For Change  

