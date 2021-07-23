Glenn Lall and Anand Persaud (SN) should hold joint press conference on contract renegotiation

Dear Editor,

On behalf of a grateful nation, I want to thank Mr. Glenn Lall, Kaieteur News and Mr. Anand

Persaud, Stabroek News, for their service to Guyana. They are fighters for democracy and for renegotiation of the lopsided oil contract. Since both of these men are fighting for a new oil contract, I call on them to hold a joint press conference calling on the government and the oil company to give Guyana a new oil contract.

Engaged Citizen