Many nefarious activities are being conducted at Stabroek Market

Latest update July 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 12, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
It’s very unfortunate to hear another person being robbed around the Stabroek Market, the latest being an employee of Kaieteur News and good luck was with him to see that he wasn’t harmed seriously. What is lost could be eventually replaced, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to go about robbing people of their honest and hard-earned cash. Day or night, traversing in/around Stabroek Market, crowd or alone, you have to be cautious. Some are lucky to get assistance whilst being robbed, but in most instances, tremendous luck seems to be on the criminal’s side. People are not happy to see someone being robbed, but they are reluctant to assist for various reasons. Criminals operating around there are not scared to pounce on anyone, regardless of your stature.
Editor, tackling this plague around that area requires a lot of strategies and operations. The only time the authorities see that area as a danger zone is during the festive season.
Editor, for years, numerous complaints/letters are on record calling for a workable plan to rid that areas of it’s lifelong plague that’s haunting there. Many nefarious criminal activities are being conducted there, especially “under the clock”, mainly buying/selling stolen articles and selling of illicit drugs. Periodically, the news would surface of raids being conducted, whilst arrests are made, persecution is not present. I’ve repeatedly written of people physically holding/tugging you to either buy something you have or have something to sell you (mainly stolen jewellery and cellphone). Since I was a small boy, some of these menaces there plying that same nefarious trade, and it boggles my mind why they are not continuously being raided and haul in front of the court. It’s my opinion that consistency will rid there of this existing plague. Their activities there are mostly illegal, but the City Constables allow them to operate without any fear.
Yours truly,
Sahadeo Bates
