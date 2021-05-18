It’s unfortunate that Anthony Xavier’s contract as National Stadium Manager was not renewed

Latest update May 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 18, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I read with some consternation that Mr. Anthony Xavier’s contract as Manager of the National Stadium was not renewed – based on some technicality. This is unfortunate.
I first met Mr. Xavier in 1994, as a member of the newly minted Georgetown City Council, and had the privilege and pleasure to work with him – both across the asile and alongside him, there, and later, in the National Assembly. Whatever may be his present misunderstanding with the powers that be, I found him to be one of the most upright, patriotc and dedicated officials I have encountered over the years. I wish him well and believe he deserved no less than a honourable send off.
Yours truly,
Raphael Trotman
