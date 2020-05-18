Concerns of Farmers of Left Bank Abary

DEAR EDITOR,

The savannah lands of the Left bank of Abary were leased to 12 farmers for the main purpose of cattle rearing. These lands are separated by wired fence line since the third depth is being utilized for a Ranch. The Ranch purpose is to have the cows and calves in sections. However, over the past couple of weeks, the said land leased to us farmers were illegally ploughed by four (4) farmers for the purpose of rice cultivation. It must be noted that these lands were never leased to these four (4) farmers hence their actions are deemed unlawful. To date, forty-five (45) acres of land have been ploughed at the first depth and one hundred and fifty (150) acres of land ploughed in the second depth. The illegal farmers are now proceeding to plough lands at the third depth with the use of tractors and excavators. These illegal activities have to date resulted in the death of three (3) cows and threats on our lives which we (legal owners) are gravely concerned about.

These lands are lands that would have been maintained with up-to-date payments to the MMA authorities for the lease. Hence, there is no outstanding payment to the MMA by any of us farmers for these lands. The MMA was formally informed by letter on this matter but to date, no feedback has been provided by the MMA Authorities about this case. It is on this note that we, the farmers are concerned since at this time, we can’t safely say what is MMA’s position with these lands (Cattle rearing or rice cultivation?). All we are asking is for the MMA authority to confirm if the land that is leased to us farmers for cattle rearing or can now be utilized for rice cultivation. Even with this confirmation, farmers who have been paying the lease for years should be given first preference to engage in any agricultural activity seem fit.

In 2013, one of the four (4) farmers and his son would have ploughed part of this said land of which a report was filed with the MMA authority. The Chairman and General Manager invited us [twelve (12)] farmers to a meeting and informed that the land issued to us is not for rice cultivation. Additionally, no farmer can take it upon himself to fence a land of which was not leased to by the MMA. With this said, we the farmers of Left Bank Abary summon MMA authorities to pronounce on the illegal activities of these four (4) farmers since their actions can result in affecting between 1300-1500 heads of cattle currently being reared in the savannah lands.

Yours truly,

A concerned farmer