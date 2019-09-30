Prayers will better our nation

DEAR EDITOR,

This letter reaches you from the voice of a concerned 14 year old youth who cares and loves Guyana and is worried about what is happening to this beautiful and fruitful land.

The No Confidence Motion that was set last March brought up many questions and discussions between myself and fellow classmates. The Motion and the politics surrounding it has also piqued the interests of my peers and all we want is a safe country that can sustain our lives, that of our parents and God willing any who may come after us.

Our allies, the US and the UK have stood by us but some ties can be cut. This country has watched and kept track of the discussions that went from the Court of Appeal in Guyana to the Caribbean Court of Appeal. As students we asked our teachers and parents questions about our government and what was the meaning of ‘Caretaker Government.’

The headlines don’t bring happy thoughts or good news but they cause more airfare commission and sadness. Many families lose half of their members to back yard chemicals and the blind use of violent hands and fists.

Our Nation demands help, our Country needs help. Concern reaches the faces of my elders and myself as we wonder of the legacy our President who is not well will leave for us. What will Guyana have in order to live?

Our current weather is unlike anything we have ever experienced in Guyana. The sun’s extreme rays are changing the colour of my skin and my mother can no longer be compared to the colour of a banana unless before it is used to make banana bread.

I fear that God is angry with us. My mother says she prays for Guyana. I believe that prayers are needed. It is the only avenue that will lead us to better our Nation.

We can own mountains of gold and countless reserves of oil but Guyana needs a just and fair Government and a leader who will be kind and loyal to his people and convey rightful justice for this Country.

We have to come together and pray for Guyana. “But they plan, and God plans. And God is the best of Planners.” No matter the religion, God will help us if we ask.

I hold great belief in the power of prayer and so I urge the idea of coming together one day for prayer despite any differences in religion, race or side. We should pray instead of protest, for man can only do so much, it is God who is the all seeing Supreme Force and is waiting to answer our call.

May God Bless our families and our country.

Saraah Ibbott