Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash of the JaguarsBV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger Bay youths benefit

Yesterday Bakewell of Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast and Telephone Company Digicel made presentations of tickets to youths from several communities including BV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger

Youths from the Kingston and Tiger Bay community receive their Concacaf Nations League Guyana vs. Belize tickets at Digicel’s Head office in Kingston.

Bay in the city to witness the Concacaf Nations League Guyana vs Belize – Clash of the Jaguars football game today at the Leonora Track and Field Football ground.
Digicel Guyana handed over a quantity of tickets to several youths of the Kingston Football Development Academy Camp which will afford youngsters from the Kingston and Tiger Bay Communities a rewarding experience to see the Golden Jaguars secure a spot for a chance to qualify for the Gold Cup.
Mr. Forrester who is very instrumental in reviving the “Kingston Community Football Development Academy” has assured that this will be an opportunity of a lifetime for some of the children, “…they love football so this will be very exciting for them to witness a game of this magnitude first hand”. Forrester noted that this experience will go a long way for the young ones.

Roy Van Tull (centre) Sales Manager at Bakewell hands over the tickets to reps of the BV community.

Digicel believes in imparting positive experiences that will impact youths in communities across Guyana. In the simple handing over it was noted by Vidya Sanichara that Kingston is very special to Digicel and opportunities such as these are never taken for granted, since this is a significant game for the Jaguars we are delighted to be able to provide the opportunity to these young ones.

Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major (right) presents the ticket to Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell in the presence of her deputy Mr. Wayne Bethune.

Meanwhile, up on the East Coast at the Bakewell head office at BV, Roy Van Tull, Sales Manager of the company, presented tickets to representatives of the BV community for youngsters in that area to get the chance to see the contest. Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major in turn gave tickets sponsored by Bakewell to Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell in the presence of her deputy Mr. Wayne Bethune. These tickets will be afforded to youngsters from the Linden area. Bakewell over the years has been very supportive of sports.
These business entities have heeded the call by the Football Federation to rally behind the team buy purchasing match tickets and donating to mainly youths around the country.

 

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash of the JaguarsBV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger Bay youths benefit

