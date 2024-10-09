Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:20 AM

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine at GOAPC Tapeball Cricket Competition

Oct 09, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistant Promotion Committee (GOAPC) concluded its Schoolboys Tapeball Cricket Competition last Saturday, with St. Rose’s High ‘Renegades’ and the Covent Garden Secondary Schools lifting the respective titles.

The tournament, which began on September 28 with 10 teams, came to a dramatic end on October 5 at the Durban Park tarmac. St. Rose’s lifted the prestigious James “Uprising” trophy after their hard-fought victory. Batting first, St. Rose’s Renegades scored 37-5 in their allotted four overs, with Joshua Sharmar leading the charge, top-scoring with 17 runs. In response, RISS Warriors fell short by nine runs, managing 28-6 in their four overs, despite a valiant effort from Troy Anderson, who top-scored with 13 runs.

Earlier in the day, Covent Garden Secondary defeated St. John’s College in a nail-biting encounter. Covent Garden batted first, posting 61 runs from their four overs, thanks to a blistering 36 from Vinesh Kalpoo. St. John’s fought back but could only reach 59-6 in their four overs, falling just two runs short. Covent Garden secured the Sports Ambassador Trophy and medals for their win.

Vinesh Kalpoo was named Player of the Competition, receiving a prize donated by James “Uprising” Lewis.

 

 

 

 

 

