Sugar production deficit still a steep mountain to climb

DEAR EDITOR,

The GAWU has seen a statement by the GuySuCo with regards to its 2019 second crop performance. The Corporation’s statement, aspects of which were reported in another newspaper October 11, was in response to a statement that was issued by our Union wherein we expressed very much our concerns with respect to the performance of the sugar industry thus far.

We saw, in the statement, the Corporation saying that the GAWU and the NAACIE ”…did not take the time to apprise themselves of the real situation regarding the production status…”. We are at a loss to understand what ‘the real situation’ really means. Nevertheless, it was as a result of probing during our October 01 engagement with the GuySuCo, that our Union was able to get a better understanding of the situation the industry is in at this time. We have sought, in the past, to become au fait with plans and situation of the Corporation, but our genuine efforts are being ignored for reasons unbeknownst to us.

This is a marked departure from the past when the Union and the workers were treated as valued stakeholders, deserving to know of the industry’s challenges and to consider, collectively, workable efforts to alleviate the difficulties were being faced.

The Corporation, in its statement, sought to downplay its production deficit contending that our Union was, seemingly, engaged in mis-information. This, however, is far from the truth. The reality is that the data the GAWU shared was given to us by the Corporation during the engagement we mentioned. We had, obviously, no reason to question the GuySuCo information that was given to us. It appears, in the future, we may have to find some means to ensure that credible and accurate data is shared with us.

Now it seems that the Corporation has double checked its figures and has sought to downplay the worrying state-of-affairs. Though it has not released, publicly, as far as we are aware the data to substantiate its contention. We, nevertheless, will give the GuySuCo the benefit of the doubt. But whether the deficit is 35 per cent or 23 per cent or somewhere in between, it does not negate the reality the industry is severely behind its targeted production. It is, in our view, a difficult obstacle to surmount in the remaining crop weeks and, it seems, the crop would have to be extended.

We saw too the sugar company charging that ”…the second crop which was initially projected to commence in the last week of July…”. We find this statement strange bearing in mind that the production schedule that the Corporation provided to our Union, among others, indicated clearly that the first week’s production would be during week-ending August 09, 2019.

The GAWU is, indeed, happy to learn that most of the factory difficulties were resolved though we are aware that they are still some nagging issues. Expectedly, if the Corporation’s statement is anything to go by, those issues would be remedied in a short time. Moreover, we were heartened to have learnt that the Corporation ”…is confident that the production targets for the 2nd crop would be achieved…”. We are also, like the Corporation, hopeful too.

At this time, the GAWU cannot fail to reiterate that important to the industry’s success is the commitment, efforts and dedication of the thousands of workers in the fields, factories, offices and elsewhere. Those workers, who despite the difficulties of their tasks, continue to exert great effort and make significant sacrifices but yet they are treated in the worse of terms.

They have, in the era of the ‘new GuySuCo’, not gotten an increase in pay, they have had their long-standing benefits simply ignored, and have seen some benefits suspended without rhyme or reason. Undoubtedly, the situation and circumstances have greatly impacted them and their families.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

General Secretary

GAWU