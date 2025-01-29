Young Eagles, Pride lock up as 4-Day action gets underway today at Providence

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports- Defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles look to prey on the visiting Barbados Pride come today, when Round 1 of the 2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships bowl off at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The return of Regional action in Guyana will be highlighted by the home team eyeing their first win of the season when they host the Pride in what is expected to be an intense Day Game, in the first of four games at Providence.

Although the team will be missing a few key pieces to international duties like Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and others, the current core will be tasked with keeping the champs in a commanding position; at least until the first four rounds in Guyana are completed.

With a new skipper in Kemol Savory, Guyana will be keen on seeing what their new-look team can do, especially with a few seniors, yet still young players in the mix.

Matthew Nandu will co-captain the ship while batting will revolve around openers Tageneriane Chanderpaul and Raymond Perez, with support coming from the middle-order players like former skipper Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Junior Sinclair.

Sinclair and Alimohamed hammered hundreds in the warm-up games at Providence, while their form with the ball will be an addition to the options.

Alimohamed, Isai Thorne and new man Thaddeus Lovell will control the fast-bowling department for the champs.

While veteran spinner and leading 4-Day wicket taker in the Caribbean, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Adams and Richie Looknauth along with Sinclair will provide enough wizardry in the slow-bowling department.

Former Guyana Harpy Eagles player and Pride Captain Raymon Reifer will lead his country’s franchise against a team he has helped win a number of the 6 titles.

Reifer will play a crucial role in both departments while Kevin Wickham, Zachary McCaksie, Leniko Boucher, Jair McAllister and others will look to steady the batting unit.

Barbados should also look to fancy themselves with the ball, given their talents alongside the skipper, Chemar Holder, Matthew Forde to name a few.

Guyana will need to get off to a strong start on their home turf against a formidable opponent, while the home conditions should help sway things in the champs’ favor, as they seek to draw first blood in their first assignment of the season.

Match is expected to start at 10:00h.

Barbados Pride Squad: Raymon Reifer (captain), Leniko Boucher, Jonathan Drakes, Matthew Forde, Chaim Holder, Chemar Holder, Matthew Jones, Javed Leacock, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Demetrius Richards, Ramon Simmonds, Kevin Wickham

Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad: Kemol Savory (Captain), Matthew Nandu (Vice-Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Perez, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Junior Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Nial Smith, Isai Thorne, Richie Looknauth and Thaddeus Lovell

