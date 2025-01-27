Guyana falls short against Suriname in Nations Cup B/ball finals

By Rawle Toney in Suriname

(Compliments of National Sports Commission)

Kaieteur Sports – Suriname emerged victorious in the 2025 Nations Cup basketball tournament, defeating Guyana 79-61 in an exciting final last evening at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall in Paramaribo.

The tournament, which also featured Grenada, showcased the performances from some of the Region’s best players.

The much-anticipated showdown between Suriname and Guyana lived up to the hype, with the hosts setting the tone early.

After a rollercoaster opening quarter, Suriname held a six-point advantage (21-15).

The second quarter continued to deliver high-energy basketball, highlighted by a jaw-dropping baseline dunk from Kimol Grimmond, who soared over two defenders to complete the play of the game.

Grimmond ended the half with eight points, sharing the spotlight with Harold Adams.

Despite Guyana’s spirited efforts, including a brief spark in the fourth quarter led by Captain Stanton Rose Jr., Suriname’s balanced attack and home-court advantage proved too much.

They maintained their composure in a dogged third quarter and surged ahead in the final frame to secure an 18-point win and the Nations Cup title.

Tournament scoring leader Travis Belgrave once again led the way for Suriname with 11 points in the final, bringing his total to 47 points across three games.

Grimmond delivered an entertaining 10 points, while Harold Adams chipped in with nine, and Zian Gray and Stanton Rose Jr. each contributed eight points.

For Guyana, Rose Jr. led the charge with a strong showing, including five unanswered baskets in the fourth quarter that briefly reignited their hopes.

Jermaine Slater and Belgrave rounded out the first-half top scorers for Guyana with six and five points, respectively.

Suriname’s road to the championship saw them defeating Guyana 84-56 on Friday and cruised past Grenada 78-48 on Saturday.

Guyana, meanwhile, earned their spot in the finals with a commanding 79-50 victory over Grenada, powered by Belgrave’s 20 points, Rose Jr.’s 15, and Harold Adams’ 14.

Guyana’s head coach Adrian Hooper praised his team’s resilience and effort despite falling short in the finals.

“Playing back-to-back games at this level is never easy, but the team showed heart and the will to win,” Hooper said.

He also singled out Kimol Grimmond for his impressive debut, particularly his standout performance against Suriname last evening.

Looking ahead, Hooper stressed the need for more international engagements to help players gain experience and exposure.

“These tournaments are crucial for the development of our players. We’ll continue to build and improve,” he added.